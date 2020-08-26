This summer we watched in awe as seemingly every single online shopper carted up the same item of clothing: the house dress (or, what's popularly referred to as, the nap dress). This free-flowing frock allowed its wearers to waft loosely about their house-bound business with a shred of dressed-up dignity (despite not having showered or left their apartment in several days). And now, as the sun sets on this warm-weather season, we're anticipating the arrival of a new wardrobe MVP for fall: something loungewear-like that has a little more polish and structure. After witnessing what can only be described as a near-viral run on one particular pair of wide-legged Nike sweatpants during Nordstom’s Anniversary Sale, we've crowned our winner — and we're calling it the "Chillazzo" pant.
A clever hybrid of the loose-legged palazzo pant and our reliable old sweats, this athleisure-style bottom offers cozy comfort in the silhouette of a glamorous vintage trouser — one that promises to provide a chic alternative to our usual rotation of joggers and leggings. We’re really, really excited to pick out the pant that you're about to see everywhere come September — so much so, that we went ahead and narrowed it down to 13 of our absolute favorite pairs. Click through to help us narrow down which ones are going to be our new WFH ride-or-die staples.
