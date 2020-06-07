20 Dresses To Waft Around The House In

Sweatpants and a hoodie might be the quintessential lockdown look, but with the warmer weather fast approaching, it’s clear that we’re all in need of a new quarantine uniform — fast. Though we might not be battling sweltering subway rides or overheated apartments this summer, the change in temperature still calls for a style overhaul, which sadly means putting the sweats to the back of the wardrobe for another year.
Don’t panic, we aren’t suggesting going back to normal clothes just yet (who even remembers what jeans look like?). Instead, we recommend something light, loose and suitably comfortable to see you through sunnier days. The answer? A good ol' fashioned house dress. We aren’t talking about restrictive bodices and heavy fabrics, either: these linen, silk and cotton creations that give your body breathing space as temperatures begin to rise.
Whether it's wafting through the kitchen as you bake something wonderful or twirling around the garden as you drink something lovely, the house dress is here to solve all your comfort conundrums. We’ve gathered the best loose-fitting dresses on the market to help you keep cool and comfy as we step into summer, so click through to find your new lockdown frock.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.