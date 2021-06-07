The Guide To All The Summer Dresses Going Viral On TikTok

Whereas Instagram was once the go-to for finding viral fashion — think: Ganni’s seersucker check dress — more recently, these trends have been taking over TikTok. Over the last year-plus, styles like the Aerie cross-over leggings, Aritzia Melina pants, and Amazon butt-scrunch leggings have exploded on the Gen Z-approved platform. With so many items turning into viral sensations in next to no time, though, it can be tricky to keep track of its buzziest styles.
Good thing for you, we spend far too much time on fashion TikTok, browsing (and shopping!) the looks that regularly show up on our #fyp. It’s there that we discovered some of summer's best dresses: With Jéan’s Alexa dress, Bamba Swim’s low-back Bounty pool cover-up, Mirror Palais’ Fairy dress, and more styles that, by now, have likely been seen and purchased by the platform’s loyal users.
Ahead, shop all of the dresses (and one romper) making their mark on TikTok’s approximately 73.7 million (and counting) users.
