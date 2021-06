The Guide To All The Summer Dresses Going Viral On TikTok

Whereas Instagram was once the go-to for finding viral fashion — think: Ganni’s seersucker check dress — more recently, these trends have been taking over TikTok. Over the last year-plus, styles like the Aerie cross-over leggings Aritzia Melina pants , and Amazon butt-scrunch leggings have exploded on the Gen Z-approved platform. With so many items turning into viral sensations in next to no time, though, it can be tricky to keep track of its buzziest styles.