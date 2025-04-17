ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Most Wanted
ADVERTISEMENT

Surprise! Damson Madder Is Offering 40% Off Viral Styles

Victoria Montalti
Last Updated April 17, 2025, 8:01 PM
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Photo: Courtesy of Damson Madder.
If you see an oversized frilly collar or leopard-print vest and immediately think of Damson Madder, then you’re likely a superfan… or simply in the know about the UK brand that’s taking over our Instagram feeds (and the streets). Either way, you’re in luck: The It-girl-approved brand just announced its spring sale, which is packed with (select) viral and bestselling styles at 40% off.

Whether you’re on the hunt for a new milkmaid-esque dress and quilted spring jacket or in the mood for some trendy cargo jeans and an edgy animal-print bag, Damson’s Madder’s sale section is your one-stop shop for it all. You’ll also find tons of matching separates begging to be paired together — plus, whimsical hair accessories to top off your favorite looks. 

Read on to upgrade your spring wardrobe with fresh styles while the sale (and stock) lasts.  
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
DashDividers_1_500x100_3

Damson Madder Dresses On Sale

Shop This
For breezy spring days, cart up a midi dress that can take you from picnics and garden parties to museum strolls and al fresco dinners. The sunnier weather also has us craving a break from LBDs in favor of white mini dresses — and luckily, several Damson Madder styles featuring eyelet designs, bows, and flouncy collars are on sale.
Damson Madder
Rebecca Bow Back Dress
$69.00$138.00
Damson Madder
Damson Madder
Penelope Apron Dress
$78.00$112.00
Damson Madder
Damson Madder
Bluebelle Midi Dress
$98.00$140.00
Damson Madder
Damson Madder
Clementine Embroidered Collared Mini Dress
$111.00$158.00
Damson Madder
Damson Madder
Persephone Midi Dress
$108.50$155.00
Damson Madder
Damson Madder
Mmimi Mini Dress
$73.00$122.00
Damson Madder
DashDividers_1_500x100_3

Damson Madder Jeans On Sale

Shop This
Get your denim fix with Damson Madder’s lineup of everyday jeans, unexpected cargo silhouettes, and statement patterns like snakeprint. The brand’s popular Drew and Dion styles are offered for under $100 in a few washes and prints, meaning you can find your perfect pair without compromising your vibe (or budget).
Damson Madder
Dion Jeans
$84.00$140.00
Damson Madder
Damson Madder
Kenny Jean
$101.00$145.00
Damson Madder
Damson Madder
Drew Cargo Jeans
$99.00$165.00
Damson Madder
Damson Madder
Harry Jeans
$115.50$165.00
Damson Madder
Damson Madder
Cargo Jeans
$98.00$140.00
Damson Madder
Damson Madder
Drew Jeans
$129.50$185.00
Damson Madder
DashDividers_1_500x100_3

Damson Madder Jackets & Vests On Sale

Shop This
Damson Madder’s sale also offers plenty of standout spring layers, from reversible jackets and denim vests to quilted styles. Plus, checkered- and floral-printed pieces serve all the whimsy.
Damson Madder
Reversible Claudia Jacket
$147.00$210.00
Damson Madder
Damson Madder
Catrin Gilet
$101.50$145.00
Damson Madder
Damson Madder
Baxter Jacket
$129.50$185.00
Damson Madder
Damson Madder
Dilly Vest
$108.50$155.00
Damson Madder
Damson Madder
Celeste Quilted Gilet
$84.00$140.00
Damson Madder
Damson Madder
Rita Vest
$87.50$125.00
Damson Madder
DashDividers_1_500x100_3

Damson Madder Matching Sets On Sale

Shop This
Button-down and trouser coordinates, blouse and skirt combos, trendy polo and jogger pairings — Damson Madder’s matching sets deliver easy, put-together looks (and yes, several are on sale). Bonus: You’ll even find pajama sets for 50% off, perfect for leveling up your stay-at-home style.
Damson Madder
Carmy Shirt
$87.00$125.00
Damson Madder
Damson Madder
Barbara Pj Set
$60.00$120.00
Damson Madder
Damson Madder
Fifi Rugby Polo
$77.00$110.00
Damson Madder
Damson Madder
Jorja Trousers
$73.00$105.00
Damson Madder
Damson Madder
Antonella Pj Set
$60.00$120.00
Damson Madder
Damson Madder
Felix Jogger
$77.00$110.00
Damson Madder
DashDividers_1_500x100_3

Damson Madder Bags & Accessories On Sale

Shop This
Complete any outfit with Damson Madder’s absolutely adorable accessories. Many of its popular bags — from crossbodies to slings and totes — are discounted. Plus, cherry-on-top picks like hair bows, clips, and scrunchies.
Damson Madder
Garter Scrunchie
$21.00$30.00
Damson Madder
Damson Madder
Rosette Bow Clip
$35.00$45.00
Damson Madder
Damson Madder
Oversized Satin Rose Hairclip
$29.00$48.00
Damson Madder
Damson Madder
Pouch Bag In Leopard
$40.00$80.00
Damson Madder
Damson Madder
Barrel Bag In Black Floral Stitch
$53.20$76.00
Damson Madder
Damson Madder
Frill Cross Body Bag In Black Floral Stitch
$53.20$76.00
Damson Madder
Shop full Damson Madder sale
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT

More from Shopping

ADVERTISEMENT