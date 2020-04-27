5 Easy Baking Recipes For When You Can’t Make Any More Banana Bread

As we approach week six(!) of lockdown with no imminent sign of being able to socialize, you may well have turned to baking to keep yourself occupied. Perhaps you've been trying your hand at banana bread, like everyone else on your Instagram feed. After all, what better way to use up all those ripe bananas you've been stockpiling?
That said, there are only so many times one can make — and eat — banana bread. So why not show off your new baking skills by trying something different? There's never been a better time to expand your repertoire and make something Mary Berry would be proud of: a classic lemon drizzle cake, chocolate chip cookies, or even a deliciously decadent cinnamon roll.
Ahead, we've pulled together a selection of our favorite non-banana bread baking recipes for you to try. If you think you need to be a pastry chef to pull these off, think again. These recipes are super easy and super quick, perfect for when your sweet tooth is craving a treat. Happy baking!