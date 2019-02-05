Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Dessert Recipes
Valentine's Day
Jacques Torres' Chocolate-Melting Tips
by
Olivia Harrison
More from Dessert Recipes
Trader Joe's Food
This Fancy Pink Chocolate Was Created By Scientists & Now It's At Trader...
Olivia Harrison
Feb 5, 2019
Food Trends
These Are The Most Googled Super Bowl Foods In All 50 States
Olivia Harrison
Jan 28, 2019
Best Ice Cream
Ben & Jerry's Just Released 3 New Flavors —& They All Involve Cookie...
Olivia Harrison
Jan 23, 2019
Trader Joe's Food
We Tried Pancake Bread, Trader Joe's Innovative New Breakfas...
Trader Joe's is pretty good at taking foods that we already love and turning them into even more delicious snacks. The grocery chain has turned cookies
by
Olivia Harrison
Food & Drinks
The Chocolate Cake So Easy, I Made It In The Microwave
On Good Chef, Bad Kitchen, professionals take on the ultimate challenge: Cooking in a bare, under-utilized kitchen. In this episode, Union Square
by
Jessica Chou
Dessert Recipes
This Is The Royal Family's Favorite Holiday Cookie
Earlier this month, the royal family awed the world by unveiling some jaw-dropping Christmas decorations. When we first laid eyes on the 30-foot tree
by
Olivia Harrison
Thanksgiving
10 Easy Desserts For The Thanksgiving Guest Who Didn't Menti...
Say the word "Thanksgiving" with the word "desserts," and chances are images of perfectly round pies filled with pumpkin, nuts, and all sorts of fruit
by
Olivia Harrison
Dessert Recipes
7 Surprising Facts We Didn't Know About Ina Garten
Today marks the release of Ina Garten's 11th cookbook, yet even after devouring every recipe intro and story included in her last 10 books, we're somehow
by
Olivia Harrison
Food News
Meghan Markle Brought Homemade Banana Bread To An Official Royal ...
With one move Meghan Markle just proved that she's the classiest party guest ever. Yesterday, the Duchess of Sussex brought a loaf of homemade banana
by
Olivia Harrison
Chrissy Teigen
9 Cooking Hacks We Learned From Chrissy Teigen's Latest Cook...
"I can't believe I made people make their own tortilla chips or use fresh ingredients when you can use dried and it'd be just as good," Chrissy Teigen
by
Olivia Harrison
Food & Drinks
We're Obsessed With These DIY Halloween Treats
The fall food scene tends to be dominated by pumpkin spice and apple-picking. But let's not forget Halloween — a holiday that, at its caramel-apple
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Food & Drinks
20 Single-Serve Microwave Desserts For Lazy Girl Weeknights
As temperatures drop, instead of venturing out post-work, we gear up to buckle down at home. And the only thing left to complete our couch-bound,
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Dessert Recipes
Win The 4th Of July With These Last-Minute Desserts
America’s birthday is this weekend, and unless you meticulously plan this holiday every year like Taylor Swift does, that upcoming cookout might have
by
Julie Rogers
Party Ideas
Watch Ina Garten Decorate Her Favorite 4th Of July Cake
With July Fourth just around the corner, many of us are scrambling to plan the perfect summer party or are trying desperately to come up with the one
by
Olivia Harrison
Food & Drinks
Satisfy Your Cookie Craving With These Flourless Cookies
The baking mood strikes us when we least expect it. Sometimes, that means we're caught craving cookies with absolutely no flour in the pantry. That's when
by
R29 Brand Experie...
Recipes
Why Spread-Style Dining Could Be The Next Big Food Trend
Shelly Westerhausen is firm believer that easy, affordable recipes can taste just as good as the pricier, more time-consuming ones. Her secret? Fresh
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Food & Drinks
Bring It
This Summer With These 3 Easy Potluck Ideas
Although we love potluck dinner parties, we dread figuring out what to bring and how to bring it. Making quality dishes large-scale and transportable is
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Food & Drinks
It Doesn't Have To Be S'mores Season To Make The Perfec...
We usually reserve s’mores for late-summer nights around a campfire. But that doesn’t mean we don’t crave the treat the rest of the year, too.
by
R29 Brand Experie...
Food & Drinks
Keep This Popcorn Recipe In Mind For Your Next Movie Night
If there’s one thing we look forward to every week, it’s curling up on the couch with a bowl of popcorn and a lineup of TV shows to binge. But who
by
R29 Brand Experie...
Food & Drinks
This Recipe Combines All Our Favorite Desserts Into One
With so many delicious dessert options out there, it’s hard to choose just one. That's why so many of our favorites are hybrids or combinations — can
by
R29 Brand Experie...
Food News
Trader Joe's Has A New Dessert Mash-Up — & Here Are 5 Ways T...
Trader Joe's is known for tuning up our favorite dessert classics with creative twists — and the most recent sweet to debut has us buzzing, literally:
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Food & Drinks
Here's How To Hack A Layer Cake Without Actually Baking
Baking is a science. And if you're someone who may be scarred from repressed memories of certain Advanced Chemistry classes past, avoiding it at all costs
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Food News
The Girl Scouts Should Bring Back The Original Cookie Recipe
Although we're technically past our Girl Scout cookie-selling years, we can still home-bake a batch and dish them out to neighbors and friends. Sure there
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Food News
This Easy Valentine's Day Dessert Has Been Saved 28,000 Time...
When we think of Valentine's Day we think of chocolate, the color pink, and hearts. What we don't think of is fresh produce, the color green, and oblongs.
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Recipes
3 Last-Minute Holiday Cookies You Can Throw Together With Pantry ...
It's officially holiday crunch time. And between cramming our clothes in suitcases and last-minute gift purchasing panic, we can hardly begin to stomach
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Food News
Crush Your Holiday Cookie Swaps With These 3 Easy Recipes
Cookie-swapping is an extreme holiday sport. No matter what the invitation (or the host) says, these festive gatherings are not just for "fun." In an
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Food & Drinks
We Pitted Ina Garten's Shortbread Against The Pioneer Woman&...
Despite the fact that cookies and the holidays are a major power couple in December, not all of us inherited baking genes. Alongside Grandma's go-to,
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Food & Drinks
Add This Spiked Gelatin Dessert To Your Treat Table
There are few things we savor more in life than a tall glass of wine (we'll take ours sparkling) and our favorite delicious dessert. Though we certainly
by
Allie Briggs
Cooking Tips
We Pitted The Barefoot Contessa's Pumpkin Pie Against The Pi...
As far as fall desserts go, pumpkin pie takes the cake: it's a simple Thanksgiving classic showcasing the season's star flavor. And if you've never baked
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Food & Drinks
This Is The Top Thanksgiving Pie Recipe On Pinterest
Everybody's grandma has the best pumpkin pie recipe. But this year we're here to put an end to that generational Thanksgiving-dessert one-upmanship with
by
Elizabeth Buxton
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted