Cookie-swapping is an extreme holiday sport. No matter what the invitation (or the host) says, these festive gatherings are not just for "fun." In an unspoken reality, cookie swaps are-cut throat competitions meant for weeding out the cookie weak from the cookie strong. And the last thing we want this season is to bring a batch of duds to the party.
In order to bypass the good, the bad, and the ugly of holiday treats — and beeline up the dessert ranks to absolutely killer — we've enlisted some professional help from Sally's Cookie Addiction. Sally McKenney's cookbook offers a unique collection of cookies, bars, and shortbreads recipes that wield the power to completely crush the cookie swap competition.
So scroll ahead to check out three of her top, easy cookie options: from slice and bake mint-chocolate chippers to toffee coffee-dipped shortbread and even a surprise kitchen sink creation. Trust these recipes to bring the festive fire to all of the upcoming dessert games —and may the best cookie win.