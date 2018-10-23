7 Surprising Facts We Didn't Know About Ina Garten

Ina Garten revealed to the Huffington Post that she often makes a recipes 10 or 20 different times in a variety of settings and situations before putting it in one of her cookbooks. This is how she ensures all her recipes will come out "perfectly every time." Garten admitted that there is one recipe that has never quite made it through her rigorous cookbook test, and it’s surprising. "There’s one that I've been working on for six years and it hasn’t made it into a book yet: Boston cream pie. It's a really traditional recipe, but I want to give it more flavor...There are so many different things that have to go right for it to be good, and I’m close but I'm not there yet."