For some time now, all we’ve been able to think about is how excited we are for summer. Today, however, Ina Garten posted a single photo that made us want to completely skip the next six months and go straight to fall. Just a few minutes ago, the Barefoot Contessa announced that she’s releasing a brand new cookbook in October.
This afternoon, Garten shared a photo on Instagram that showed her in her signature blue button down, posing with a book, which she's on the cover of. Accompanying the photo, she wrote, "I am so excited to announce that I have a new book coming out this October and it's called.....Cook Like a Pro!"
Advertisement
Cook Like A Pro will be Ina Garten's eleventh cookbook, coming two years after Cooking For Jeffrey, which was the number one best selling cookbook of 2016. According to Garten's post, Cook Like a Pro will be "full of delicious and accessible recipes, tips, and techniques for home cooks so you can cook with confidence." This sounds like the same concept behind her current Food Network show, Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like A Pro, but in book form.
I am so excited to announce that I have a new book coming out this October and it's called.....Cook Like a Pro! It's full of delicious and accessible recipes, tips, and techniques for home cooks so you can cook with confidence. You can preorder through the link in my profile. I hope you love it!! #CookLikeaPro
Though we were quite surprised to see her announce the new cookbook so soon, Garten has been dropping hints that she was working on a new book for quite some time now. Just three months after Cooking For Jeffrey was released, the domestic goddess posted a photo to Instagram and teased that she was already back in the kitchen doing recipe testing. Since then, she's posted many pictures that had #recipetesting included in their captions. Ten days ago, Garten even posted a Instagram photo of a stack of printed pages that appeared to be mockups for a new cookbook.
After over a year of devouring every hint she dropped, Ina Garten has finally made her big announcement. Now, we just have to get through the summer to actually start cooking like pros. That may seem like a long time to wait, but at least we can go ahead and place our pre-orders.
Advertisement