I am so excited to announce that I have a new book coming out this October and it's called.....Cook Like a Pro! It's full of delicious and accessible recipes, tips, and techniques for home cooks so you can cook with confidence. You can preorder through the link in my profile. I hope you love it!! #CookLikeaPro

A post shared by Ina Garten (@inagarten) on Apr 30, 2018 at 11:55am PDT