Despite everything else that was going on, 2016 was the year of the cookbook. These culinary manuals were made covetable and cool again by the star-studded likes of Chrissy Teigen, Anthony Bourdain, and even the Barefoot Contessa herself. (We love you, Ina.) And as a result, we cooked for Jeffery. We shared in Chrissy's cravings. We marveled at, and happily participated in, the 2016 cookbook movement. And now the moment is here that we've been anxiously awaiting in our respective kitchens: The bestselling cookbooks of 2016 have been declared.
Publisher's Weekly just released a top ten list of the movers and salt shakers from this past year — and fam, it's good. So join us in the countdown ahead to reveal just which culinary king or queen was crowned the number one spot.