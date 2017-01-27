This article was originally published on Feb 24, 2016.
We already knew that Chrissy Teigen is a food lover. She gets real about her pizza cravings and if you simply take a scroll through her Instagram feed, you'll be met with the likes of pasta in giant cheese wheels and cake with fried chicken on top.
But after reading through Cravings, her new cookbook, we learned just how serious about food the model really is. She suggests we all keep at least three kinds of hot sauce in the house at all times (Sriracha, Cholula, and sambal oelek), and also wants us to eat, enjoy ourselves, and live in the food-filled moment.
"If you're expecting a model to write a cookbook full of diet recipes for you to perfect your bikini bod, I think you'll be a little surprised here," she writes in the intro.
And that, in a nutshell, is why we love this cookbook. It's full of things we actually want to eat. Think "Breakfast All Day" and "Sh*t On Toast" (those are real chapter titles), not to mention plenty of spice and a whole lot of cheese. Ahead, find three recipes from Cravings that have got you covered for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Find more of our fave cookbooks here.