Seamless and eating out are the saucy temptresses of our city-dwelling, exhaustion-inducing, working lives. So the prospect of cooking more can sound like a very solemn struggle — especially when all we really want to do is kick back, watch SVU, and order that burrito from Dos Toros. And even if we really wanted to cook more, where would we find the time and culinary prowess necessary to whip up a breakfast, lunch, or dinner from scratch? We can't all be the Barefoot Contessa.
For those of us who still need a little help in the kitchen, we've rounded up ten uncomplicated and appetizing cookbooks — for all the beginners out there. So read on and get cooking.