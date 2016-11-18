The 29 Best Cooking Tricks We Learned From Chrissy Teigen

By now, if you know who Chrissy Teigen is, you know how much she loves cooking. She started with a food blog, which was followed by her first cookbook, Cravings. She even has another book on the way. And if you follow Teigen on Instagram (which we really hope you do), you've seen many of her favorite recipes at work.
If you haven't read her cookbook in full, you're missing out. Her recipe intros make us feel like we're right there in the kitchen with her and her squad of food-lovers (which of course includes her mom, husband John Legend, and now baby Luna, too). They range from notes about what comments she receives when posting Insta photos of the meals to anecdotes about the cooking tricks she learned from her mom. She also sprinkles in some of her most clever, lesser-known tips and hacks.
Even if you're an amateur chef, you will feel like you can execute these dishes, because of the way Teigen talks to her readers, like she's emailing a recipe to an old friend. Click through for 29 things we learned from reading Cravings and get ready for some major cooking inspo.