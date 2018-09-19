9 Cooking Hacks We Learned From Chrissy Teigen's Latest Cookbook

"I can't believe I made people make their own tortilla chips or use fresh ingredients when you can use dried and it'd be just as good," Chrissy Teigen told Refinery29 in April. This incredulity about the more involved recipes in her first cookbook Cravings was caused by the fact that she's now a mother of two and has a lot less free time than before. That's why Cravings: Hungry For More, Teigen's new cookbook that dropped yesterday, features plenty of shortcuts, tips, and hacks.
Though the recipes in Cravings 2 still call for love and attention, this time around, Teigen is including tons of time-saving suggestions. "If there were places where we could make things easier for people's busy schedules, we did that in this book," she explained. That was evident when we flipped through the over 100 new recipes from the star.
In Cravings: Hungry For More, Teigen never assumes you know what an ingredient is or know how to do something. If one of her recipes calls for a specific thing, she'll explain where you can find it or what you can use instead if you're unable to find it. If one of her recipes calls for an ingredient prepared a certain way, she'll provide her personal favorite tricks for getting the ingredient just right before adding it to your dish. The nine hacks ahead will show you exactly what we mean.