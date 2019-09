When Cravings was released in February 2016, Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend didn't have kids. Now, they have a 2-year-old, and Teigen is pregnant with their second child . She explained to Refinery29 that those massive life changes affected how she wrote recipes. "You definitely have to baby and love these recipes so you can be really proud of them at the end. But, I did find ways to be quicker because with having babies now, I look back and I'm like 'I can't believe I made people make their own tortilla chips, or use fresh ingredients when you can use dried and it'd be just as good.' If there were places where we could make things easier for people's busy schedules, we did that in this book. I really think we nailed it."