Two years ago, Chrissy Teigen brought the same quick wit she's known for on Twitter to the pages of her very first cookbook, Cravings. The unique recipes and candid writing style awed home cooks as well as longtime Chrissy fans; Cravings ultimately became 2016's number two bestselling cookbook — second only to Ina Garten's Cooking For Jeffery. Less than five months after releasing her beloved first cookbook, however, Teigen announced via social media that she had already begun brainstorming for her next one. Since then, we've waited — somewhat impatiently — for her second cookbook to be released, and we're finally approaching the finish line.
Refinery29 recently spoke to Chrissy Teigen about motherhood, her busy schedule, and her new role as Creative Consultant for Pampers Pure. She also dished on her just-finished second cookbook. Here are the three most intriguing details Chrissy Teigen revealed to Refinery29 about the forthcoming book.
The new cookbook will include even more Thai recipes.
Teigen included a few Thai recipes in her debut cookbook, but because readers had such a positive response to dishes like her mom's Jok Moo, Teigen has decided to share even more Thai recipes this time around. "I didn't know if they'd be too weird for people, if the ingredients would be too tough, or if people wanted it to be really hearty American, so I was just really blown away by how much people liked the Thai recipes. So, mom is back, and she has given her most prized family Thai recipes, which are so simple, flavorful, and so loved in our household," the cookbook author told Refinery29.
Having Luna changed the way Teigen develops recipes.
When Cravings was released in February 2016, Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend didn't have kids. Now, they have a 2-year-old, and Teigen is pregnant with their second child. She explained to Refinery29 that those massive life changes affected how she wrote recipes. "You definitely have to baby and love these recipes so you can be really proud of them at the end. But, I did find ways to be quicker because with having babies now, I look back and I'm like 'I can't believe I made people make their own tortilla chips, or use fresh ingredients when you can use dried and it'd be just as good.' If there were places where we could make things easier for people's busy schedules, we did that in this book. I really think we nailed it."
It took months to finalize the cookbook's title.
Teigen told Refinery29 that she was still unable to reveal the name of her second cookbook — despite "really, really" wanting to. However, she did explain that finalizing the book's title was a long process. "We had the longest, and I'm sure frustrating for [publishers], back and forth about a single slash that was in the title of the cookbook. We went back and forth for maybe two or three months, so we finally just decided to get rid of the slash, and the book is going to print."
