Chrissy Teigen’s Mom Passed The One Chip Challenge With Ease

Perhaps because she too loves spicy foods or because she had just watched her mother tackle the challenge with absolute ease, Chrissy Teigen also decided to try it out. She posted a video of herself tasting only one bite of the Paqui chip, and she immediately bursts into a coughing fit. As the model's eyes well up, she says, chocking, "It's hot for sure." She said that her mouth kept getting hotter with time, even after she swallowed the one bite she was brave enough to try. The entire saga ended with Chrissy chugging a big glass of milk. We suppose now Teigen knows to leave the hottest of the hot to the one who has earned the name Pepper.