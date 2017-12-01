Chrissy Teigen’s Mom Passed The One Chip Challenge With Ease

Chrissy Teigen’s mom, who is often referred to by the affectionate nickname Pepper, really likes spicy food. It should be pretty obvious that one doesn't get a nickname like Pepper without some level of devotion to spice, but her love of hot foods is like nothing we’ve ever seen. Chrissy Teigen posted a video of her mother taking Paqui’s now infamous one chip challenge to eat what the brand claims are the world's hottest chip. Pepper not only tackled the challenge, but she also did it without even batting an eye.
Yesterday, on Chrissy Teigen's birthday, she received Paqui's coffin-shaped package, and decided to have her mom try out this supposed "hottest chip in the world." Luckily, since we would have trouble believing this without seeing it, the cookbook author recorded her mom eating the chip, and the Snaps are pure gold.
Chrissy kicks things off by saying, "Okay, mom is about the take the one chip challenge," then we see Pepper open the chip and casually start munching on it. She eats the whole thing, sits there for a second chewing, then gives the camera a thumbs up. As she eats it, Chrissy's husband, musician John Legend comments, "needs more pepper."
After Chrissy's mom finishes the challenge and seems completely unfazed by how hot it is, Teigen screeches her disbelief. She exclaims, "WHAT?! NO WAY! Mom, people were like foaming at the mouth!"
A few minutes later, Teigen posted a follow-up video where she asks her mom about the experience. Pepper pretends to sniffle a bit, then admits it was hot but says, "It's good." Then, while wearing the bandana she won for completing the challenge, she hilariously recommends that not everyone should try the Paqui chip because "they could die." Check out the champ.
Perhaps because she too loves spicy foods or because she had just watched her mother tackle the challenge with absolute ease, Chrissy Teigen also decided to try it out. She posted a video of herself tasting only one bite of the Paqui chip, and she immediately bursts into a coughing fit. As the model's eyes well up, she says, chocking, "It's hot for sure." She said that her mouth kept getting hotter with time, even after she swallowed the one bite she was brave enough to try. The entire saga ended with Chrissy chugging a big glass of milk. We suppose now Teigen knows to leave the hottest of the hot to the one who has earned the name Pepper.
