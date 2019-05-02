Skip navigation!
Chrissy Teigen
Beauty
37 Celebs Who Ditch Makeup On Their Day Off
Wellness
Chrissy Teigen Launches Campaign To Raise Awareness For Postpartum Depression
Molly Longman
May 2, 2019
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen & David Chang Will Be Hulu's First Original Food Stars
Olivia Harrison
May 1, 2019
Pop Culture
Chrissy Teigen Has Bravely Joined The 50 Cent & Lala Kent Discourse
Kathryn Lindsay
Apr 29, 2019
Beauty
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Just Got The Cutest Family Tattoo Ever
You got some tissues nearby? Someone to text on standby? Because while plenty of celebrity couple tattoos have been cheesy and weird and, you know, not
by
Rachel Lubitz
Pop Culture
Chrissy Teigen Takes A Stab At Her Own College Admissions Scam
There are two ways to take the news that members of the upper class club known as the "rich and famous" were indicted for allegedly illegally paying their
by
Morgan Baila
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Is About To Give Us Brand New Recipes — For Free
If we had our lives totally together, we'd spend Sunday afternoons looking through our favorite cookbooks and planning out which dishes to make for each
by
Olivia Harrison
Pop Culture
Chrissy Teigen Went On Family Feud & Lost...Part Of A Tooth
Family Feud is a vicious game. Do not play unless you are prepared to chip a tooth, as Chrissy Teigen did recently! The cookbook author and Twitter auteur
by
Rebecca Farley
Beauty
Chrissy Teigen Skipped The Grammys For Something Better
Our uniform for chillin' and watching the Grammy Awards at home usually consists of a silk scrunchie and no makeup. But occasionally, we can appreciate a
by
aimee simeon
Pop Culture
Did We Just Witness The Birth Of An Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & Ch...
Sunday’s Grammy awards may bring two of our favorite people to follow on Twitter together. This week, representative for New York's 14th congressional
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
Chrissy Teigen & Amanda Seales Are Bringing Us
American Idol<...
Sure, you can sing — but can you make people laugh? That's the question NBC is hoping to answer with their new American Idol-style show, Bring The
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Food News
Chrissy Teigen Is Working On A "Top Secret Project" With David Chang
Chrissy Teigen may be coming to food TV. Over the weekend, the supermodel turned cookbook author posted a few Instagram photos that hinted at her newest
by
Olivia Harrison
Pop Culture
The 14 Celebrity #10YearChallenge Photos That Blew Our Minds
When an internet challenge goes viral, people can usually expect the familiar cringe associated with watching teens eat cinnamon or people doing things
by
Natalie Morin
Pop Culture
John Legend Became The Next James Bond — At His Birthday Party
The name is Legend. John Legend. That’s right. Move over Idris Elba, because John Legend is looking to be the next James Bond. Well, not really, though
by
Alexis Reliford
Beauty
8 Celebrity Hair Transformations That Will Yank You Out Of A Hair...
Despite how hopeful you felt at midnight on January 1, no one — not even you — is immune to feeling the unmotivated dread of a rut. Some experience it
by
Samantha Sasso
Pop Culture
Tiffany Haddish & Chrissy Teigen Agree That New Years Eve Sucks
Remember the summer of scams? Meet winter's biggest scam: New Year's Eve! Sold as the one night where you can celebrate the year, it's the holiday that is
by
Rebecca Farley
Pop Culture
Chrissy Teigen & Leslie Jones Created The First Viral Moment Of 2019
Leslie Jones certainly has a way with umbrellas – namely, the one that almost cost Chrissy Teigen her eye. After ringing in the new year during NBC’s
by
Alexis Reliford
Pop Culture
Is Every Celebrity Getting Engaged Or Married This Christmas?
How does one know when holidays are really here? It's easy — all you have to do is pay attention to when celebrities start posting festive Instagrams,
by
Sara Hendricks
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Brought Their Mac & Cheese Rivalry T...
One of the funniest, sitcom-iest moments from John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's A Legendary Christmas special on NBC Wednesday night was when they got
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Entertainment
The Best Moments From John Legend & Chrissy Teigen's
A L...
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen continue to prove that they're the cutest couple ever. They delivered another reminder last night in their holiday special,
by
Syd Shaw
TV Shows
John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Are About To Pull Off The Most Magic...
Everyone’s favorite celebrity couple is here to spread their very distinct brand of holiday cheer in a TV special. A Legendary Christmas With John and
by
Syd Shaw
Pop Culture
Chrissy Teigen Just Ruined John Legend's "All Of Me" As A We...
Chrissy Teigen really does not like feet. “I used to have in my Sports Illustrated contract, no feet” she admitted on The Ellen Show. “I would bury
by
Syd Shaw
Thanksgiving
John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Divulged Their Most Outrageous Postm...
Delivery services like Postmates allow regular people to feel like celebrities — we can snap our fingers and have that one thing we liked that one time
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Chrissy Teigen
The Most Surprising Foods Chrissy Teigen Hates
During her recent appearance on First We Feast's Hot Ones, Chrissy Teigen was asked about a few of her most controversial food opinions. Many viewers were
by
Olivia Harrison
Chrissy Teigen
We're Alarmed By Chrissy Teigen's Take On Justin Bieber...
Recently, Twitter was sent into a tailspin when one user shared a photo of someone who looked a lot like Justin Bieber eating a burrito in an off-putting,
by
Olivia Harrison
Entertainment
Chrissy Teigen's Haunted House Visit Is Way Funnier Than It ...
Haunted house season is in full swing, which means it's time for Ellen DeGeneres to scare the pants off of someone. This week, it was Chrissy Teigen's
by
Syd Shaw
Beauty
The One Beauty Product Chrissy Teigen & Her Daughter Luna Both Love
Whoever says business and pleasure don't mix clearly doesn't know what people like Chrissy Teigen are capable of cooking up. The television host has built
by
Thatiana Diaz
Pop Culture
Chrissy Teigen Tries To Explain The Discourse Around Kanye West
Yet another person has joined the crowded discussion about Kanye West. In an interview with Vogue, Chrissy Teigen explained her point of view on West's
by
Rebecca Farley
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Is Already Writing Another Cookbook, But This Time...
Despite having just released her second cookbook Cravings: Hungry For More and launching a cookware and tabletop line for Target, Chrissy Teigen is
by
Olivia Harrison
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Reveals The Cookbooks — Besides Hers — That Everyo...
Chrissy Teigen's recently released second cookbook, Cravings: Hungry For More, is full of practical and delicious recipes and time-saving tips, but
by
Olivia Harrison
Pop Culture
Chrissy Teigen Is Tired Of Telling People She Isn't Pregnant
Chrissy Teigen (pronounced Tye-gen, but she says we can say Tee-gan) didn't let the Emmys stop her from delivering one of her signature Twitter clapbacks.
by
Kathryn Lindsay
