Chrissy Teigen’s Clavicle-Skimming Lob Is So Right For Summer

Of all the various things Chrissy Teigen influenced us to try this month (ear constellations, two-piece floral Montce suits, stuffed shells), her most recent hairstyle definitely tops the list. The clavicle-skimming lob, which the model and cookbook author debuted on her Instagram Stories this afternoon, is the shortest style we’ve seen on the star since quarantine started — and we’re already feeling an urge for a similar post-lockdown cut.
“Short again,” the star said as she tousled the fresh style — complete with loose waves and the cleanest, healthiest ends you’ve ever seen. (Remember what that was like four months ago?) She credited L.A.-based hairstylist Irinel de León for the new look. Makeup artist Kristine Studden also got a shout-out for the accompanying glowing makeup.
According to De León, the summery update wasn't a permanent cut, but rather expertly-placed extensions to create the illusion of '90s supermodel hair. "For this look, we used a photo of Christy Turlington," says De León, who cut the extensions to the desired length before prepping the hair with Color Wow Root Spray and misting on Ouai Texturizing Hair Spray to achieve the undone finish. "It was a tousled and effortless bob, which is always a nice change from long hair and super flattering."
But just because Teigen's summer "cut" wasn't the real deal doesn't mean you can't use it as inspiration for your next chop. De León recommends asking your stylist to give you a shoulder-length cut with long layers, and to request a little weight taken out of the ends so they're not too blunt. "You want angles to frame your face nicely as well," she notes.
De León and Studden also worked with Teigen on two socially-distanced shoots this week, including a music video for husband John Legend’s new album (BTS above) and a photoshoot for mom Pepper Thai's upcoming cookbook. While it's still unclear whether this look is for another project, or the pros just gave Teigen a sweet parting gift on their way out the door, we’re jealous. And until we can get an appointment in California again, we're ordering the exact products De León used to style it below.
This story was updated to include more details from Teigen's stylist.