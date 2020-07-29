We Just Reopened Our L.A. Hair Salon — & A Second Shutdown Is Crushing

RC: "At the end of the day, we all have to protect our health, and that makes me afraid for the future of the salon industry. Every day, another big salon closes for good. For us, it would be nice to know how long we're going to be closed, so we could have some forecast of how long we have to weather this storm. As it stands now, we're just getting alerts and scrambling, and it's a nightmare. But we try to remain positive for our salon team; I don't want to put my stress on them, because that doesn't do anything for anyone. I think all salon owners out there have to do their best to show that kind of positivity."