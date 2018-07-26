So, you want to get a bob. Who doesn't these days, right? Bella Hadid, Rowan Blanchard, Tessa Thompson — they've all got 'em, why shouldn't you? But like lipsticks or foundations, bobs are not a one-size-fits-all sort of deal. Instead, you've got to find what works for you, your routine, and your hair type.
To navigate the perfect bob haircuts, we turned to two top hairstylists for their expert opinions: Leanne Citrone, co-owner and stylist at Andy Lecompte Salon in Los Angeles, and Jon Reyman, founder of bicoastal salon Spoke & Weal. Both Citrone and Reyman categorise the trendy length as a shock-proof cut that won't leave you in tears, and might even inspire you to try more risk-tasking lengths in the future. Reyman likes to call it the "gateway drug" to different, more dramatic cuts.
And how do you know if you should take the plunge? "When you're ready, you're ready," says Citrone. Sound like you? Ahead, all the answers — and inspo — you need.
If you have: long, chunky layers
Try: a soft, A-line bob
Layers can be a trap when you have long hair: Not only do they require a lot of styling to look good, but they can easily make you think you need length to pull off a lived-in, bedhead-y style. The solution? "Bring up the length so the bottom layers live closer to the shortest layer, so it has a stronger perimeter line," Reyman says."It's a big step, but you will still be able to get that messy, lived-in look."
Translation: Have your stylist chop off your long layers and leave the shorter ones. The result will be fairly low-shock, since you'll be able to pull off the same styles, minus the "mullet-y" back that heavily layered long hair can have, Reyman explains.
For some people, the shorter the better. If you're ready for the big chop, go all out and opt for an A-line while you're at it. Ask your stylist to bring your length up an inch shorter in the back, like Jourdan Dunn's cropped bob. When styled, you'll be left with some face-framing volume and an edgy finished look.
If you have: sleek, one-length hair.
Try: a bob with strong fringe.
A long, one-length look is often the byproduct of avoiding any kind of cut or trim, Reyman notes, but it's still one of the most striking ways to wear long hair. Therefore, you need something that will be just as arresting — like Saoirse Ronan's side-swept fringe — to allow you to continue wearing your hair as an accessory.
If Zendaya's Joan of Arc-inspired bob doesn't prove this blunt cut is a power move (BDE, if you will), we don't know what will.
If you have: one-length hair with a few face-framing layers
Try: a sharp, blunt bob
Good news for anyone who has a few face-framing layers on their generally one-length cut: You'll transition beautifully to a sharp, blunt lob. Why? While a blunt cut can be startling for anyone, the length of this chop will frame your face even better than your layers do and give you the thick, one-length look you like.
Our favourite example: Pippa Middleton's summery lob.
Like most celebrities these days, Hailey Baldwin loves a textured bob — and her latest, which sits just above the collarbone, is no exception.
If you have: long, mermaid waves
Try: a chin-length, A-line bob
For many — definitely not all — having long, Victoria's Secret-inspired waves is all about feeling sexy. And a textured cut that hits the chin will deliver that same feeling with even more volume.
"This is for people who are ready for a big cut," Citrone says, noting that the best way to wear it is with the waves tucked behind one ear. Want more proof it can work for you? Daria Werbowy, Ciara, Rebecca Hall, January Jones, and Scarlett Johansson have all rocked this cut and offer great inspiration of how versatile and sexy it can be — with way less daily styling.
"Nineties is the new old Hollywood," Jen Atkin, who usually styles Bella Hadid, told us at a Bulgari party with the model in Rome. "Spread the word." Indeed, this short and sharp one-length bob reminds us of decades past — in a good way.
If you have: long layers
Try: a shaggy lob with a side-swept fringe
A shag will give you lots of movement and shape, which is the hallmark trait of a long cut with layers, Reyman says. Then, if you'd like, add side-swept bangs for a bit of interest, he says.
This cut allows you to style your hair smooth and voluminous or with some texture spray for something more modern, like Dakota Johnson. Be sure that your stylist "thins the bangs" so you can part them on the side, Reyman advises.
If: all of these cuts are still giving you anxiety.
Try: a softly layered, mid-length lob.
Still scared of the scissors? Don't worry, we didn't forget about you. Like Reyman says, the classic lob is the gateway drug to shorter cuts. But "the best thing about the lob is that it becomes a haircut and a style," he says, which means that it can be styled in any way and still feels fresh and modern. And, most importantly, you can still pull it into a ponytail or a bun. (And if for some reason you hate it, the grow-out process won't be nearly as painful.)
If: all of these cuts are still giving you anxiety
Try: a softly layered lob
Still scared of the scissors? Don't worry, we didn't forget about you. Like Reyman says, the classic lob is the gateway drug to shorter cuts. But "the best thing about the lob is that it becomes a haircut and a style," he says, which means that it can be styled any which way and still feels fresh and modern. And, most importantly, you can still pull it into a ponytail or a bun. (And if for some reason you hate it, the grow-out process won't be nearly as painful.)
Reyman suggests you ask for some light layers so it can be worn wavy (his preferred look with a lob), and because it makes air-drying easier, no matter your texture. "A lob makes any hair more pliable and gives you tons of options; it's versatile," he says. "Just make sure that whoever cuts it is able to manage your length and your density."
Another way to play up your bob includes softly flipping your ends, 2000s-style.
Bobs transition seamlessly into this longer length, which looks gorgeous with beachy waves.
