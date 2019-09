So, You Want To Get A Bob...

all of these cuts are still giving you anxietya softly layered lobStill scared of the scissors? Don't worry, we didn't forget about you. Like Reyman says, the classic lob is the gateway drug to shorter cuts. But "the best thing about the lob is that it becomes a haircut and a style," he says, which means that it can be styled any which way and still feels fresh and modern. And, most importantly, you can still pull it into a ponytail or a bun. (And if for some reason you hate it, the grow-out process won't be nearly as painful.)Reyman suggests you ask for some light layers so it can be worn wavy (his preferred look with a lob), and because it makes air-drying easier, no matter your texture. "A lob makes any hair more pliable and gives you tons of options; it's versatile," he says. "Just make sure that whoever cuts it is able to manage your length and your density."