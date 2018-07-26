Story from Hair

So, You Want To Get A Bob...

Lexy Lebsack
So, you want to get a bob. Who doesn't these days, right? Bella Hadid, Rowan Blanchard, Tessa Thompson — they've all got 'em, why shouldn't you? But like lipsticks or foundations, bobs are not a one-size-fits-all sort of deal. Instead, you've got to find what works for you, your routine, and your hair type.
To navigate the perfect bob haircuts, we turned to two top hairstylists for their expert opinions: Leanne Citrone, co-owner and stylist at Andy Lecompte Salon in Los Angeles, and Jon Reyman, founder of bicoastal salon Spoke & Weal. Both Citrone and Reyman categorise the trendy length as a shock-proof cut that won't leave you in tears, and might even inspire you to try more risk-tasking lengths in the future. Reyman likes to call it the "gateway drug" to different, more dramatic cuts.
And how do you know if you should take the plunge? "When you're ready, you're ready," says Citrone. Sound like you? Ahead, all the answers — and inspo — you need.
Photo: Barry King/Getty Images.
If you have: long, chunky layers
Try: a soft, A-line bob

Layers can be a trap when you have long hair: Not only do they require a lot of styling to look good, but they can easily make you think you need length to pull off a lived-in, bedhead-y style. The solution? "Bring up the length so the bottom layers live closer to the shortest layer, so it has a stronger perimeter line," Reyman says."It's a big step, but you will still be able to get that messy, lived-in look."

Translation: Have your stylist chop off your long layers and leave the shorter ones. The result will be fairly low-shock, since you'll be able to pull off the same styles, minus the "mullet-y" back that heavily layered long hair can have, Reyman explains.
Photo: Sonia Moskowitz/ Getty Images.
Photo: Jeff Spicer/WireImage.
For some people, the shorter the better. If you're ready for the big chop, go all out and opt for an A-line while you're at it. Ask your stylist to bring your length up an inch shorter in the back, like Jourdan Dunn's cropped bob. When styled, you'll be left with some face-framing volume and an edgy finished look.
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images.
Once your layers are chopped and even, you're set for months with a low-maintenance style that easily transforms into an effortless lob.
Looking for lightweight movement even if your hair is crazy thick? Copy Rowan Blanchard's new style for the cool-girl cut of the moment.
Photo: Matt Crossick/PA Images/Getty Images.
If you have: sleek, one-length hair.
Try: a bob with strong fringe.

A long, one-length look is often the byproduct of avoiding any kind of cut or trim, Reyman notes, but it's still one of the most striking ways to wear long hair. Therefore, you need something that will be just as arresting — like Saoirse Ronan's side-swept fringe — to allow you to continue wearing your hair as an accessory.
"You could play it safe with a lob," Citrone says, "but a really sharp, straight bob with a fringe is dramatic and beautiful." This cut will give you the same look-at-me effect as your long, swingy strands, while the bangs will maintain that mysterious long-hair quality you love.
Photo: J. Merritt/Getty Images.
Constance Wu's longer bob proves that even a grown-out, shoulder-grazing cut is just as striking as something that just sits below the chin.
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images.
Depending on your texture, this cut will likely require the same amount of styling, but no new techniques, so lazy girls and hair novices alike will be happy.
Blunt bobs are way more versatile than you think, and they work best when you let your natural texture be free. This look on Yara Shahidi may only be wig, but the effect is just as powerful. (And yes, curly haired girls can rock a fringe.)
Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images.
If Zendaya's Joan of Arc-inspired bob doesn't prove this blunt cut is a power move (BDE, if you will), we don't know what will.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images.
If you have: one-length hair with a few face-framing layers
Try: a sharp, blunt bob

Good news for anyone who has a few face-framing layers on their generally one-length cut: You'll transition beautifully to a sharp, blunt lob. Why? While a blunt cut can be startling for anyone, the length of this chop will frame your face even better than your layers do and give you the thick, one-length look you like.

Our favourite example: Pippa Middleton's summery lob.
Thanks to celebrity hairstylist Kristin Ess, Lauren Conrad often goes shorter and shorter every time she visits the hair guru. Keeping a few layers for volume, Ess made sure to make the bottom layer of hair as blunt as possible for the coolest take on last year's hottest trend.
Jessica Chastain's layered lob proves that a trusted air-dry routine can do a style some good. Ditch the hot tools and you'll really get to see what your natural texture can do.
To ease into it, Citrone suggests you cut hair just past the collarbone and keep it a little longer in the front. "That way it's still long enough for a topknot, but it's still short and cool," he explains.
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.
Like most celebrities these days, Hailey Baldwin loves a textured bob — and her latest, which sits just above the collarbone, is no exception.
Photo: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images.
If you have: long, mermaid waves
Try: a chin-length, A-line bob

For many — definitely not all — having long, Victoria's Secret-inspired waves is all about feeling sexy. And a textured cut that hits the chin will deliver that same feeling with even more volume.

"This is for people who are ready for a big cut," Citrone says, noting that the best way to wear it is with the waves tucked behind one ear. Want more proof it can work for you? Daria Werbowy, Ciara, Rebecca Hall, January Jones, and Scarlett Johansson have all rocked this cut and offer great inspiration of how versatile and sexy it can be — with way less daily styling.
Photo: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images.
"Nineties is the new old Hollywood," Jen Atkin, who usually styles Bella Hadid, told us at a Bulgari party with the model in Rome. "Spread the word." Indeed, this short and sharp one-length bob reminds us of decades past — in a good way.
PHOTO: J. MERRITT/GETTY IMAGES.
Sometimes, you can turn down the volume. Tessa Thompson didn't add lots of waves to her bob — instead, she slicked back her hair and added a deep side part.
Kelly Rowland is a master at switching up her short, chin-length hair, but this simple, sleek blowout with a centre part is one of our favourite looks on her.
Photo: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock.
Part your jaw-skimming bob in the centre, and you've got an instantly sleek look — just like J.Lo at the Billboard Music Awards. Whether you go straight or keep your natural texture, this look works for anyone.
"This is for people who are ready for a big cut," Citrone says, adding that the best way to wear it is with the waves tucked behind one ear, like Dua Lipa.
Photo: Steve Granitz/Getty Images.
Want more proof that it can work for you? Check out how versatile and sexy this look is on Rihanna. Try it for yourself and you can expect less daily styling — and tons of compliments.
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/ Getty Images.
If you have: long layers
Try: a shaggy lob with a side-swept fringe

A shag will give you lots of movement and shape, which is the hallmark trait of a long cut with layers, Reyman says. Then, if you'd like, add side-swept bangs for a bit of interest, he says.

This cut allows you to style your hair smooth and voluminous or with some texture spray for something more modern, like Dakota Johnson. Be sure that your stylist "thins the bangs" so you can part them on the side, Reyman advises.
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
Those with fine hair can benefit from a slightly more blunt finish at the ends, which will still provide movement, but will also make hair appear fuller.
Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images.
And if your hair is of the thicker variety, like Priyanka Chopra's, the shaggy, blunt ends also look killer.
Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.
If: all of these cuts are still giving you anxiety.
Try: a softly layered, mid-length lob.

Still scared of the scissors? Don't worry, we didn't forget about you. Like Reyman says, the classic lob is the gateway drug to shorter cuts. But "the best thing about the lob is that it becomes a haircut and a style," he says, which means that it can be styled in any way and still feels fresh and modern. And, most importantly, you can still pull it into a ponytail or a bun. (And if for some reason you hate it, the grow-out process won't be nearly as painful.)
Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images.
Reyman suggests you ask for some light layers so it can be worn wavy (his preferred look with a lob), and because it makes air-drying easier, no matter your texture. "A lob makes any hair more pliable and gives you tons of options; it's versatile," he says. "Just make sure that whoever cuts it is able to manage your length and your density."
Reyman suggests you ask for some light layers so you can wear it wavy (his preferred look with a lob), and because it makes air-drying easier, no matter your texture. "A lob makes any hair more pliable and gives you tons of options; it's versatile," he says. "Just make sure that whoever cuts it is able to manage your length and your density."
Photo: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock.
Another way to play up your bob includes softly flipping your ends, 2000s-style.
Photo: Steve Granitz/Getty Images.
Bobs transition seamlessly into this longer length, which looks gorgeous with beachy waves.
Photo: Dave Benett/FFR/Getty Images.
Piecey waves with a centre part and maybe a little texture spray — this cut can take you from a casual lunch to a fancy dinner with no extra effort.
A-list celebrity hairstylist Sunnie Brook gave Elisabeth Moss this gorgeous lob — and we're so here for it. A deep side part and loose, beachy waves make this cut look elegant and alluring.
