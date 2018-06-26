Bella Hadid Is Rocking L.A.'s Favorite Hairstyle — & It's Not The First Time

Have you ever noticed that big-name models — the Gigis, the Kendalls, the Kaias — rarely get haircuts? If they do, it must be an undetectable trim (a dusting, if you will) just to maintain their signature look. They are human blank canvases, after all, and considering they spend most of their day with a glam squad being primped for shoots, runways, and red-carpet events, it's no wonder they try to keep everything as simple as possible.
That said, you might consider Bella Hadid one of the exceptions. If any modern supermodel has a penchant for changing her hair, it's Bella. She's no stranger to faking it with extensions or clip-in bangs on any given occasion, but when it comes to cutting her hair for real, she always goes for one cut in particular: the bob. Not only is it consistently trending in L.A. (no matter the season), but it's also one of those hairstyles that triggers instant nostalgia. In fact, dare we suggest that Hadid's cut is slightly inspired by another supermodel of the '90s, Christy Turlington?
Needless to say, Bella Hadid loves a good bob — and we have proof. Her best are just ahead...