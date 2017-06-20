L.A.'s Most Popular Summer Haircut Is NOT What You'd Expect

Los Angeles, land of the messy lob and air-dried waves, is officially enamored with a more-graphic look: the bob with bangs. It's a style that first swept Hollywood, and has officially infiltrated our coolest salons, too — and there are countless variations to choose from for every texture.
L.A. hairstylist Sal Salcedo tells us it's his most-requested cut right now. "It's daring, it's a strong statement, and it shows that the person wearing it is confident and that their idea of femininity is not necessarily having long hair," he says. Meanwhile, Shai Amiel (the man to see for natural curls) has been giving more and more clients bangs with short, bouncy chops. And the stylists over at Ramirez|Tran are churning out the shortest versions of the look. Suffice it to say, it's a thing.
Ready to see it in action? Our favorite bobs with bangs for every hair texture, ahead.