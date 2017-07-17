Is it just us or is Bella Hadid killing the game lately? Not only did the 20-year-old supermodel dominate Paris Haute Couture Week, but she recently starred in Dior, NARS, and Bulgari beauty campaigns. At this point, we'll follow the younger Hadid sister anywhere she goes — even if it means straight into scrunchie territory. Bella is our new beauty icon and we're already scrambling for the details on her latest cut.
24 hours ago, Hadid was on her way out of Greece, but not without snapping a quick mirror selfie first. The shot showed off her new short bob — complete with a '90s denim skirt and white sports bra. We're almost certain the scissor work came courtesy of her hairstylist Jen Atkin, who's been serving up throwback beauty looks on the model all summer long. This bob looks eerily familiar to the one every Super was rockingfrom the late '90s to the early 2000s, like Christy Turlington in 1991. "90s is the new old Hollywood," Atkin told us at a Bulgari party with Hadid in Rome. "Spread the word."
Atkin is certainly doing her part. She gave similar looks to Kaia Gerber and Kendall Jenner — even posting a photo of Gerber yesterday with some fresh bangs. She also added a video to her Instagram story showing her sheers gliding through Kendall's now-signature messy lob. Does this mean the timeless bob is getting shorter and shorter and the days of Linda Evangelista crops are back? From the looks of it, the answer is a clear yes. And we are here for it.
