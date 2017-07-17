Kaia Gerber is often compared to her mother, Cindy Crawford. And for good reason: She's almost an exact replica — from their matching 5'9 heights to the modeling careers to those Cali-girl waves. Even when Gerber gets a big haircut, like the loose shag she got earlier this month, she's still being compared to her supermodel mom. Now, it looks as if she's taking her chop a step further, stepping out with a fresh set of bangs. And if you needed any more convincing Gerber is Crawford's doppelgänger... here it is.
Gerber posted a sneak peek of the sideswept look to Instagram, in a behind-the-scenes shot from an upcoming Teen Vogue photo shoot. While most celebrities use faux fringe for covers and shoots, considering Gerber's recent cut, we wouldn't be surprised if she followed in the footsteps of her mom and actually had her '70s layers trimmed above the brows.
Advertisement
That's right: Crawford also donned bangs back in 2005, and we can't help but see the resemblance between the two. (By the way, Gerber isn't totally unaware of their uncanny similarities. The teen has even joked about not wanting to stand next to her famous mother, ever, because she never ages.) Let's just hope she's getting as many skin tips as she is hair tips — because advice like that would would be gold.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement