Under-$20 Shampoo & Conditioners The Pros Actually Swear By

While most beauty pros can wax poetic about their favorite cheap mascaras and bargain hairsprays, they give the world of affordable shampoos and conditioners considerably less love. Don't take these products lightly, though — especially if you're on a budget. Besides cleaning and conditioning, this duo can keep your color true, your scalp healthy, and your miscellaneous woes (frizz, split ends, and so on) in check.
Ahead, members of our own beauty team and a few A-list Hollywood hairstylists share the drugstore hair products they love — all of which clock in at under $20.
