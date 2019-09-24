Finding a shampoo that cleanses from root to tip without stripping, fights frizz without greasiness and protects colour without weighing hair down is no mean feat, especially when you're on a budget.
But thanks to recent innovations in high street haircare, brands like TRESemmé, Pantene and Herbal Essences to name a few are serving up formulations that are on par with designer brands. They cater to various hair types and textures, use pro-approved ingredients such as argan oil and vitamin E and shuttle in technology that prolongs balayage, highlights and all-over colour, as well as keratin treatments. All at a snip of the price of high end versions.
Click through to discover the best cheap shampoos on the high street right now.
