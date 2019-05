Most of the time, the roots are void of bleach, but Shannon mentions that peppering the hairline with strandlights (lightening minute sections of hair) helps make the finished result look natural and more blended. Because of the even distribution of bleach and darker colour, experts argue that 3D balayage is much kinder on your hair, too. "The technique used depends on how much lift you need," explains Shannon. "You won’t really need to sit in foils, but if your hair needs an extra boost and you want it to be lighter, you might enlist a foil here and there." That said, your colourist won't completely envelop the section of hair in foil, so that more air can flow through. This makes the colour a little more subtle. "Because of this, you aren't distributing much bleach through the hair, which means there is less of a build-up," adds Shannon. And thanks to the more believable, understated look, you won't have to go to the salon every month for a top-up. "Perhaps only every six months or so, depending on your hair type and routine," adds Shannon.