Why Red Is The Easiest Colour To Rock If Your Hair Is Natural

The crimson trend is still alive and well in the natural hair community, though it goes beyond just being a flattering tone on deeper complexions. "When most women with natural hair come into the salon for colour, their biggest concern is not damaging their curls ," says Jaxcee, colour director at Hair Rules . "Dyeing your hair red is easy because it's one of the only dramatic shades that picks up on dark hair without bleach, per se. Because of this, those burgundy and red tones are easier to achieve, especially if you're colouring your hair at home because lightener is hardly ever involved."