I have to admit, my hair was feeling drier than usual, so when my first wash day as a blonde baddie came around, I pulled out the big guns. I shampooed my hair with Kérastase Elixir Ultime Shampoo, which is oil enriched to add shine to dull hair. I followed with the sister conditioner and gently detangled my strands with a wide-tooth comb. Masking, according to Jaxcee, "is like giving your hair medicine," so to treat my strands I mixed Kérastase Elixir Ultime Mask with the Vibrance-Boosting Mask by Frederic Fekkai. Both formulas are meant to restore dry hair and keep color vibrant. I let the cocktail sit on my hair for 15 minutes, and afterwards my curls felt incredibly slippery and were soft enough to run my fingers through. To style my hair, I used a color-safe leave-in conditioner, heat protectant, and finishing oil to straighten my hair and curl it into loose waves (like pictured above).