How To Get Beyoncé Blonde — Straight From Her Colorist

Dedicated members of the Beyhive know that you turn to Beyoncé for many things: the perfect booty poppin' song to get you through a workout, an Instagram caption for that selfie you took when you were “feeling yourself,” outfit inspiration when your wardrobe is feeling blah, and beauty inspo when you want to switch up your look — specifically — your hair.
There isn't a hairstyle Queen Bey hasn't whipped back and forth on stage, making her the ultimate inspiration for a new look. Box braids, booty-length weave, topknots, pixie cuts, bangs — you name it — Beyoncé's tried it. But while her style constantly evolves, her iconic blonde hair color rarely changes, and it's become the most requested shade at Rita Hazan's New York City salon.
“Everyone wants Beyonce’s hair color,” Hazan, Queen Bey's longtime colorist, tells Refinery29. "It's definitely one of our top requests." But if you've been saving pics of Yonce's famous color to take to your stylist, there are a few things to keep in mind before you take the plunge. Ahead, find everything you need to know before you ask for Beyoncé blonde at the hair salon.