We Swear It's Déjà Vu: Beyoncé's Hair Is Back To Brown

As members of the Beyhive, we live our life by one mantra, "What would Beyoncé do?" When we wake up in the morning, the first thing we do is tell Alexa to play "Flawless." Then, we scroll through Instagram for all the latest OTRII2 tour highlights. (Of course, we've seen the show live already, but Beyoncé is known for changing up her looks between cities.) And it looks like we've got to make an appointment with a colorist, because Queen Bey has a new hair color that we must copy for fall.