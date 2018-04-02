The Right Way To Bleach Your Hair At Home

There are trends, and there are trends: the ones so beloved by celebs and the everywoman alike that they just don’t seem to quit. They pop up over and over again, until they’re no longer just crazes — they’re signs of our times. The hair trend with perhaps the most longevity? Gotta be platinum. Everyone from Kylie Jenner to your own next-door neighbor is rocking the hue. Even our very own Mi-Anne Chan took the plunge and transformed her locks from brunette to blonde to pastel pink. So, why shouldn’t you?
Turns out, you don’t have to sink thousands into creating and maintaining a megawatt blond — it’s totally doable at home. Now, know that this concept will surely worry some. And yes, many pros, like Maria's colorist, Roxie Darling of Hairstory in New York City, will warn against it — but that doesn't stop many of us rebels from doing it successfully. So, if you’re brave, confident, and skilled enough, read on. Tip: Use your best judgment — this is not for everyone.
Click through our slideshow to learn every tip and trick you'll need to go platinum at home.
Edit. Note: A previous version of this story describes using 40 vol. developer in certain circumstances. It has been changed to reflect the dangers that can be associated with using high volume developers without experience. Always seek professional help before bleaching or coloring your hair at home.