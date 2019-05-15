Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
YouTube Videos
Video
The Portrait Of Abortion That's Making Us Mad
by
Rachel Selvin
More from YouTube Videos
Pop Culture
James Charles Is Just One Of YouTube's Many Scandals Through The Years
Kaitlin Reilly
May 15, 2019
Beauty
9 Weave Ponytails That Don’t Require A Flat Iron
Khalea Underwood
May 15, 2019
Food News
Trader Joe's Secretly Launched A YouTube Channel – And The Videos Are Wild
Michelle Santiago...
May 13, 2019
Weddings
How One New Zealand Couple Honored Their Māori Roots On Their Wed...
No request is too big and no intricate detail is too small when it comes to the "Big Day." But why do we get married the way we do? World Wide Wed
by
Michelle Santiago...
Living Naturally
I Tried To Go Five Days Without Using Any Plastic
If you're a fan of "Try Living with Lucie" (my 5-day challenge video series on YouTube), you may remember that a few years back I challenged myself to "5
by
Lucie Fink
Beauty
I Found Real Makeup Tutorials From The 1950s — & Tried Them All
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
A Visual Guide To Dr. Pimple Popper's Gnarliest Skin-Tag Sur...
Dr. Pimple Popper's YouTube content is NSFW on principle. Even if your office culture is chill (by office culture standards, anyway), it's just not right
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
This May Just Be The Coolest Way To Freshen Up Dull Brunette Hair
Highlights and balayage are the usual go-tos for brightening up brown hair, but blonde isn't the only pick-me-up for a brunette shade you're feeling blah
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
"Dumpster Diving" Points To A Much Bigger Beauty Problem
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Pop Culture
Is Zac Efron Camping Or Glamping In His New YouTube Series? An In...
Zac Efron would like you to know that he has started a YouTube channel. The former teen heartthrob is launching a new platform to share his thoughts on
by
Meagan Fredette
Beauty
A Breakdown Of The Nastiest Dr. Pimple Popper Cyst Pops Ever
...
One less-discussed benefit of being an avid Dr. Pimple Popper fan, in addition to the endless entertainment factor, is the ability to shock your friends
by
Megan Decker
Pop Culture
Jordyn Woods' First Post-Scandal Project Is Unexpected
Jordyn Woods has seemingly been flooded with offers since she spoke her piece about her night with Tristan Thompson, but I never expected those offers to
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
Sorry, But Let Me Explain Shane Dawson's Disturbing Cat Tweet
On Tuesday night, Shane Dawson announced that he is engaged to longtime boyfriend and fellow YouTuber Ryland Adams. Dawson proposed on the eve of their
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
Olivia Jade’s Former Classmate Spills New “Tea” About The Cheatin...
Until Olivia Jade Giannulli makes the "storytime" apology video I so desperately crave, we'll have to get all our information about her from old vlogs,
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Fashion
These Japanese Cholas May Challenge What You Think About Cultural...
In the 1990s, Mexican Americans in East Los Angeles found themselves a surprising fanbase a five thousand miles away. Propelled by the international
by
Connie Wang
Movies
Oh My God, Olivia Jade Was In
Eighth Grade
Turns out Olivia Jade, the YouTuber wrapped up in the college admissions scandal, is also a movie star. Comedian and writer Lana Schwartz noticed that the
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
Two Teens Involved In The College Cheating Scandal Are Influencer...
Olivia Jade Giannulli has gone silent, but her fans have something to say. The 19-year-old has accumulated 1.4 million Instagram followers thanks to her
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Beauty
How Coloring My Hair Blue Affected My Daily Routine
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
Dr. Pimple Popper Gets Sprayed With Cyst Juice In The Season 2 Fi...
Every week on Dr. Pimple Popper, dermatologist Sandra Lee, MD, meets with men and women suffering from rare, often confidence-crushing skin conditions.
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
What Lasering Off The Top Layer Of Your Skin Looks Like Up Close
File under things we've been extremely curious about, but are hesitant to try: Fraxel, a catchier word for fractionated resurfacing laser. The
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
A Breakdown Of The Biggest Dr. Pimple Popper Lipoma Extractions <...
Unless you're a Dr. Pimple Popper super-fan — you know, you're fully caught up on all nine episodes of season two, a YouTube subscriber, and the proud
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Dr. Pimple Popper Takes Down Her Most Satisfying Pop
Ever
Every week on Dr. Pimple Popper, dermatologist Sandra Lee, MD, meets with men and women suffering from rare, often confidence-crushing skin conditions.
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Dr. Pimple Popper Faces A Rare Skin Condition She Can't Solv...
Every week on Dr. Pimple Popper, dermatologist Sandra Lee, MD, meets with men and women suffering from rare, often confidence-crushing skin conditions.
by
Megan Decker
Pop Culture
Pete Davidson Went On Kevin Hart’s Bizarre YouTube Show As Mr. Ar...
The latest episode of Kevin Hart's YouTube show, guest starring Pete Davidson, is a prime example of how quickly celebrity relationships move. Davidson
by
Natalie Morin
Beauty
Dr. Pimple Popper
Gets Real About The
Smell
Of ...
Every week on Dr. Pimple Popper, dermatologist Sandra Lee, MD, meets with men and women suffering from rare, often confidence-crushing skin conditions.
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Girl Who Burned Her Hair Off With A Curling Wand Is Back With...
With any good viral video comes 15 minutes of fame. It seems every day a new internet sensation is dominating our social media feeds, appearing as a guest
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
Dr. Pimple Popper
Season 2, Episode 6 Features A Cyst Na...
Every week on Dr. Pimple Popper, dermatologist Sandra Lee, MD, meets with men and women suffering from rare, often confidence-crushing skin conditions.
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
I Swapped Winter Makeup Routines With My Sister — & Learned A Lot
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
I Bleached My Virgin Brunette Hair Icy Blonde — & Couldn't B...
Growing up in a traditional Asian-American family, Nicole wasn't allowed to experiment with her hair, meaning hair dye was definitely out of the question.
by
Megan Decker
TV Shows
These Are All The Crazy Conspiracies Shane Dawson Is Investigatin...
In the space of a year, Shane Dawson went from successful YouTuber to one the of the most innovative creators on the platform thanks to his longform
by
Kathryn Lindsay
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted