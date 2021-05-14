I Re-Pierced My Belly Button For Summer — & Here’s How It Went

For the aftercare, Doll tells Willams to apply a sterile saline solution to the piercing 1-2 times a day. "The belly button is a soft tissue, but it's a high movement area, so it usually takes about six months to fully heal," she explains before showing Williams her re-pierced belly button. "It's so cute," Williams exclaims, admiring the new opal charm that sits level in her navel. "And it's straight; I'm really happy that you can't see my previous scar. I can't wait to go to the beach and show my friends."