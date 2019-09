So, what exactly is a keloid ? Dermatologist Ellen Marmur , MD, explains that it's an area of irregular fibrous tissue that usually forms at the site of a scar or injury, which includes piercings. Not sure you have one? While your physician or dermatologist can tell you definitively what the bump is, if it looks like an angry pimple on the surface of the skin with scar-tissue texture, then congrats, you've got a keloid! But your cute new nose or lobe piercing doesn't have to be plagued by the bump forever. With the help of a medical professional, you can have it safely removed.