A rejection happens when your body's immune system tries to remove the piercing for you. This happens most often to nipple and naval piercings . It's just like it sounds: The body slowly pushes the jewelry out.Rejected piercings aren't as serious as infections, but could threaten the longevity of the piercing. It normally gets inflamed, then begins to move slowly out of the hole. Thompson explains that, in the case of nipple piercings, you'll notice the skin between the barbells has protruding red streaks and starts getting shallow. You'll see the same around the curved barbells in naval piercings.Dr. Wexler says that this isn't a life-threatening situation. "One rejected piercing has no relevance on future piercings," she explains. "If the rejected piercing is due to infection, but caution is taken to prevent future infections, all future piercings should be uneventful." She stresses that the most important thing to remember is to take care of your new piercing until it's fully healed. Be meticulous, keep it clean, and make sure the jewelry is sterilized before use.Thompson suggests that if your body begins to reject your piercing, don't wait for it to fully remove itself, or else you'll have a pronounced scar from where the hole originally was. Call your piercer and have them look at it before this happens. They may change the jewelry, or remove it altogether. If this is the case, you can wait for it to heal, then try piercing it again.It's hard to say, because everyone's bodies and immune systems are different and a lot of issues can impact this. What sensitivities do you have? How was your body pierced? What kind of jewelry is it? Did the piercer go through enough tissue? These are just some of the factors involved in a potential rejection.Yes, sometimes people will get a piercing and then they'll notice it move just slightly. This is like a rejection, but it's actually called a migration. "Say you get cartilage pierced and you're constantly sleeping on it," Thompson explains. "Your body will change the location of the jewelry to protect the body from trauma." So, it might be at a different angle than when you initially got it pierced. Its movement depends on where you're putting the pressure, but if the piercing is in an area not normally touched often, it won't be prone to migration.