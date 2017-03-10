I do 86 people, but it's pretty rare. I just 86'd a blogger, I told her I didn't want to work with her anymore, not to come to my studio. I won't say what it's about, but I am very passionate about what I do. It takes a lot to get 86'd, but if you come in and treat my staff rudely, or start barking off orders or demanding things, I am going to send you right out the door. You treat us with dignity and respect, and I'll treat you with the same. You give me an attitude, I'll give you a bigger fucking attitude right back.