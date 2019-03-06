Everything You Want To Know About Nipple Piercings (& We Mean Everything)

There are far more women getting pierced than men, ever since Kendall [Jenner] got hers done here [at Body Electric]. It’s been popular over the past few years, but nothing like after Kendall did it. But you gotta give some credit to Rihanna, too. She definitely contributed to it. It feels like I've pierced every nipple in Los Angeles — twice.”“More women are doing both right now, which is a big shift from last year when women were just doing one and it was the men doing both.""Barbells are way more popular. They’re more subtle under clothes and they heal faster because they don’t move around as much,” says Thompson. Barbells also allow for more room for swelling: “I like to allow at least an eighth of an inch on each side of the nipple, between the ball.” This allows for the fluctuation. Plus, it’s easier to accidentally hit or pull a hoop than a barbell. One more thing while we’re on the subject: You want to go with an internally threaded barbell, not an externally threaded one, which means the bar is smooth and won’t create irritation and tiny cuts while going in or out of the piercing.Thompson prefers titanium for those that want to save some dough because it’s hypoallergenic and rarely problematic. Obviously, gold (white, rose, or yellow) or platinum is great, too, if you want to splurge.You can also go for stainless steel, but Thompson notes that not all stainless steel is created equally: Cheap options (often imported from overseas) can be under $20, but they can have a good amount of nickel mixed in, which is a common culprit of allergic reactions. Stick to medical-grade or implant-grade stainless steel if you go that path.A quality titanium or implant-grade stainless steel barbell with the piercing will run you about $50 or 60 bucks in most cities. Solid gold can be upwards of several hundred with the piercing. And platinum? If you have to ask, you can't afford it.