Being a tourist in New York City means wearing comfortable walking shoes and checking out its most iconic landmarks and activities: going to the top of the Empire State Building, ice-skating at The Rink at Rockefeller Center, or taking the ferry to Ellis Island. Head west to Los Angeles, and your itinerary changes quite a bit. With fewer must-visit attractions, and weather that calls for sundresses, sandals, and bathing suits, you should plan to make like the locals and spend hours on the beach... and in tattoo shops.
Yes, if you're planning a trip to L.A. anytime soon, your to-do list should allow plenty of time for seeing some of the most notable shops the city has to offer. L.A. is packed with tattoo history — it's even home to the oldest tattoo shop in the United States. Better still for your celebrity-sighting goals, the five spots ahead also happen to be exactly where the who's who of Hollywood spend their money to get inked, which is all the more reason to try and see every single space... even if your budget only allows for one.