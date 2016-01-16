4 of 17

Outlaw Style: Skulls & Wizards

1960s to 1970s

After the war, everyone had seen a snarling English bulldog or boxing baby on someone, but they were hardly mainstream. (“Your mum would say, ‘Stay away from your Uncle Barry with the tattoos,’” says Shailes.) Those on the fringes of society — hippies, bikers, and counterculture types — embraced tattoos as symbols of rebellion and empowerment.



In 1970, legendary San Francisco tattoo artist Lyle Tuttle etched a pretty Florentine wrist tattoo on Janis Joplin; it was photographed on the cover of Rolling Stone, and totally changed the game. All of a sudden, everyone wanted one — it was like being admitted to an elite club.



The trends were dictated by what you could get on flash — line drawings of tattoo designs displayed on the walls for walk-in customers to choose from. “This is when you started seeing the mystical stuff — the cosmos, Merlins, castles, and fairies. Then you’ve got your bikers with flames, skeletons, and Grim Reapers,” says Shailes, explaining that some designs still needed earning. “Back in the '70s, my buddy saw a non-biker sporting a Hell’s Angels tattoo at the local pub. Some club members let him know he probably should take that off. ‘We can do that for you,’ they said. ‘Just get a hot iron and away it goes.’”