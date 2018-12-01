There are a lot of attractions you simply must visit on a trip to New York City. This might include taking in the view at the top of the Empire State Building, enjoying an afternoon tea at The Plaza, or riding the ferry to see the Statue of Liberty. Don't get us wrong, these are all classic for a reason — and the kind of memories Big Apple tourists should have — but as true New Yorkers, we suggest considering bringing home the kind of souvenir that's far better than a T-shirt: a tattoo.
Tattoos might be an increasingly popular part of American culture, but they're practically a piece of New York's DNA. Thought to be the birthplace of the modern tattoo studio, New York is the place to get inked — whether it's your first or 100th. From hidden gems on Canal Street to millennial studios in Brooklyn, there are plenty of options to choose from. They're filled with some of the best artists in the country who are well-equipped to give you a tattooing experience you'll never forget.
Unfortunately, deciding where to get a tattoo in this city is even harder than choosing a hair salon or where to get a manicure. Luckily, we've mapped out a guide to some of our favorite tattoo shops — in all the boroughs — so you don't have to. Still, we suggest you do research, like finding an artist you'd vibe with (it's crucial) and brush up on the inevitable aftercare routine (don't worry, your artist will help you out after the appointment, too).
Ahead, check out the coolest spots to get a tattoo in New York.