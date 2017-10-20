Betty's L.A. Constellation Piercings Are Way Too Cool For Riverdale

It’s no secret that we’re loyal fans of L.A.'s piercer-to-the-stars Brian Keith Thompson. He’s pierced us, he’s pierced our friends, hell, he’s pierced Beyoncé — all with a swift, delicate hand and artful precision. Suffice it to say, when he talks best practices, we listen; when he recommends jewelry combinations, we update our shopping carts; and when he spits trends? We write down every last word. This time around, he’s ushering in the raddest (and most practical) piercing trend we’ve seen on celebs, L.A. cool girls, and even on the lobes of our favorite Riverdale sweetheart: Constellation piercings.
Constellation piercings are exactly what they sound like: an artful grouping of piercings, normally three or more, that are as unique as the star clusters they're named after. While the technique has been around for years, it's especially picking up traction in L.A. now. Why? For starters, it’s fresh and modern, completely unique to the individual, and it falls on the less intimidating end of the piercing spectrum because it can be done on just the lobes — which is appealing for those not into cartilage piercings. These piercings also tend to be incredibly dainty and minimal, perfect for girls who prefer their jewelry to be more Catbird, less costume.
But the best part? They're wildly practical, which you'll see ahead. To get the inspiration flowing, Thompson walked us through some of his recent constellation piercings, sharing tips on jewelry choice and arrangement. Check 'em out ahead.
This story was originally published on October 17, 2016.