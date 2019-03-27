Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Earrings
Beauty
Claire's Child-Piercing Policy Comes Under Fire
by
Kathleen Newman-Bremang
More from Earrings
Fashion
Hop Into Spring With A Fresh Collection Of Colorful Jewelry
Eliza Huber
Mar 27, 2019
Celebrity Beauty
Kylie Jenner Is Keeping The ‘90s Alive With This Grunge Piercing Trend We Love
Meagan Fredette
Feb 18, 2019
Fashion
Looking To Buy Some Jewelry For Your S.O. This Valentine's Day? Here's...
Eliza Huber
Feb 5, 2019
Shopping
Prepare To Be Endeared By The Flawed Look Of Baroque Pearl Jewelry
When we think of pearls, it's easy to imagine perfectly-polished, circular gemstones that boast high quality finish equal to its corresponding price tag.
by
Austen Tosone
Fashion
Now You Can Shop New York’s Only Black Woman Diamond Dealer On HSN
The only Black woman to own and operate her own business in New York's diamond district is now selling her wares to the masses, thanks to the Home
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Priyanka Chopra Attached Her Chopard Earrings To Her Veil
Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas in a custom Ralph Lauren wedding dress that "took a total of 1,826 hours to complete," an insider shared. "It was
by
Channing Hargrove
Shopping
25 Gold Hoop Earrings To Buy Now And Wear Forever
We all have a pair of earrings we wouldn't mind wearing every single day. One that's been a crowd favorite since 2500 BC? Gold hoops. Whether worn close
by
Bianca Nieves
Fashion
20 Pairs Of Not-So-Boring Earrings You Can Wear On The Daily
Earrings can make or break an outfit. When your look isn't cutting it, chances are you've forgotten some much-needed ear candy. But wearing a pair of
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
20 Standout Earrings You Can Buy For Under-$30
Parting is such a sweet sorrow. When it comes to losing a pair of earrings that you've shelled out the big bucks for, it's tough not to feel sour. But for
by
Michelle Li
Beauty
18 Celebrities That Will Convince You To Get A New Ear Piercing
Whenever we need makeup inspiration before date night or brunch, we turn to our favorite celebs. Maybe we can pull off green eyeshadow like Lucy Hale? Or
by
aimee simeon
Fashion
17 Minimal Jewelry Pieces We’re Eyeing This Fall
There's a time and a place for maximalist jewelry. Take this past summer, for example, when beach-y shells and beaded fruit were strung around our every
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Princess Eugenie’s Earrings Were A Gift From Her Husband
Princess Eugenie's Peter Pilotto wedding gown certainly took our breath away — those motifs! That neckline! Her scar! — but we couldn't help but
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
The Jewelry Trends You're Going To Start Seeing Everywhere
There are two types of jewelry we avidly invest in: the symbolic, life-long pieces (like wedding bands or future family heirlooms) and the day-to-day
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The One Thing You Should Be Buying At Zara This Fall
We'd like to believe we're familiar enough with Zara that nothing the store does, not even its sales strategies, could surprise us. But that would be a
by
Ray Lowe
Beauty
L.A.'s Edgiest New Earring Trend Doesn't Require A Seco...
When prepping for a big awards show, getting a new cartilage ear piercing isn't likely at the top of a celebrity's to-do list. Choosing an outfit,
by
Samantha Sasso
Fashion
From Fashion To Fine, Here’s Every Pair Of Earrings You Need
We love a good one-off trend just as much as the next girl, but sometimes, there’s nothing quite like the classics. The same goes for jewelry — more
by
Us
Fashion
Who Knew Dangly Earrings Could Be This Cool?
When we think back to our 2000s shopping habits, we distinctly remember rolling up to the mall — collar of our brightly-colored polo popped and
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
These Earrings Sold Out 4 Times — & They're Coming Back
You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
What To Buy Now
This Instagram-Worthy Earring Brand Started, Well, By Accident
Welcome to our new bi-weekly column, Insta-Bait, where we highlight the brands taking over our feeds right now — because Instagram isn't just a place
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
Affordable & Ethically Sourced Diamonds You Can Try Before You Buy
If walking through Manhattan’s diamond district gives you anxiety, or if you’re not based in New York City, two women are working to bring the fine
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Mini Hoops To Buy When The Doorknocker Trend Is Too Much
As much as we love a good pair of extra-large hoops, sometimes we're in need of an earring that isn't big enough to fit our fist through. While
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
We're Going Bananas For These Tutti Frutti Earring Designs
Remember when cherries popped back onto the scene, conquered our hearts, and then never left? My last three purchases here, here, and here would tell you
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
16 Reasons Why We're Newly Obsessed With Lockets
In our younger years, there used to be four definitive camps of "memorabilia" jewelry we had to have: matching BFF necklaces (often in the form of cheap
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Nostalgic Earring Trend That's Taken Over
There's something refreshing about the new wave of DIY-esque jewelry. From beaded chandelier earrings to custom charm bracelets, the non-metal looks add
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
Lucite Hoop Earrings Are All The Rage & We Want In
Transparency is in the air. Strictly fashion speaking, when it comes to our shoes, our clothes, our bags, we've been airing out our business a little more
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
Art Attack: The New Statement Earrings
Statement earrings are the micro trend that just keeps giving. First, we had the full-blown '80s pairs, all glitz and sparkle. Then tassel earrings took
by
Georgia Murray
Fashion
10 Instagrams To Stalk For Vintage Earrings
Vintage shopping can be both a hobby and a sport. But when it comes to jewelry — especially earrings — you really have to do some digging. Since most
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Jewelry
10 Major Statement Earrings, Because Bigger Is Always Better
Have you ever fallen down a shopping rabbit hole? You know, when one awesome brand leads you to another with a similar aesthetic, and then another, and
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
Celebs Love These Gold Hoops (& They're Selling Out Like Crazy)
You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Shopping
The Earring Style Way More Sophisticated Than Its 2000s Counterpart
Who knew we'd reach a day where we'd lament all the cheap Claire's hoop earrings we were once so quick to toss out? From baby hoops and studs to
by
Ray Lowe
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted