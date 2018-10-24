Parting is such a sweet sorrow. When it comes to losing a pair of earrings that you've shelled out the big bucks for, it's tough not to feel sour. But for the optimistic among us, the loss opens up the opportunity to find another, maybe not so pricey, pair. Earrings, from studs to hoops, are delicate little things that have the ability to sneak off; one passionate dance move or a sprint to the subway can leave them flying, unseen, into oblivion. Anyone who's spent 10 minutes searching on their hands and knees can attest that it's rarely worth trying to find them once they’re off your lobes.
Which is why we're making the case for more affordable earrings. For starters, losing one won't result in a public (or in Kim K's case, televised) meltdown. You'll still face heartbreak, but hey, at least you didn't have to save up a half a paycheck for them. And if you're not prone to losing your earrings (please tell us your secrets), an affordable set of earrings are a great excuse to satisfy a shopping craving while stepping outside of your comfort zone.
Ahead are 11 earrings under $30 that you'll instantly love.
