From Fashion To Fine, Here’s Every Pair Of Earrings You Need

We love a good one-off trend just as much as the next girl, but sometimes, there’s nothing quite like the classics. The same goes for jewelry — more specifically, earrings. Any collection that doesn’t include the big three (a.k.a., hoops, chandeliers, and studs) in some way, shape, or form can hardly be considered complete. But going the traditional route doesn’t have to mean lackluster or stale — it’s quite the contrary.
The issue with classics is that they tend to be a little bit pricey — especially when it comes to jewelry. With prices often in the six digit (and sometimes more) range, splurging on jewelry can be pretty off-putting. But, as master deal-divers, we’ve unsurfaced a method for snagging all the classic earrings your collection craves without throwing a wrench in your entire budget. Our solution? Jet.com. Before you shrug off the idea, saving the site for your home and beauty needs only, take a look ahead. Because from fashion to fine, we scoured the site’s 1,000+ earring options and have three words for you: diamonds, crystals, and pearls.
We’re not giving up on fruit- and seashell-inspired jewelry just yet — we even snuck one pair in for good measure. But when it comes to the long haul, we’re going all in with the classics ahead.
There’s a lot of product out there, some would say too much. No doubt this has left you with an overwhelming set of questions about the latest must-haves. Luckily we’ve got answers. At Refinery29 we are here to help you navigate this epic world of stuff. All of our editorial market is independently selected and curated by the team. But if you buy something we link to on our site Refinery29 may earn commission.