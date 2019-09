From Fashion To Fine, Here’s Every Pair Of Earrings You Need

The issue with classics is that they tend to be a little bit pricey — especially when it comes to jewelry. With prices often in the six digit (and sometimes more) range, splurging on jewelry can be pretty off-putting. But, as master deal-divers, we’ve unsurfaced a method for snagging all the classic earrings your collection craves without throwing a wrench in your entire budget. Our solution? Jet.com . Before you shrug off the idea, saving the site for your home and beauty needs only, take a look ahead. Because from fashion to fine, we scoured the site’s 1,000+ earring options and have three words for you: diamonds , crystals, and pearls.