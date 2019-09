This Instagram-Worthy Earring Brand Started, Well, By Accident

No one knows the ins and outs of fashion brands quite like their publicists. But recently, Christina Tung, who founded the PR and creative agency House Of back in 2015, stumbled upon a new undertaking of her own when she decided to stop by a bead shop to get crafting one rainy afternoon. What she created — long, dangling earrings using a mix of semiprecious stones and found beads — quickly caught on among friends. What Tung didn't realize at that time was that in just a matter of weeks she'd be shooting the product, producing pieces on a regular basis, launching a website, and having talks with major retailers. Some successful sales and a few pep-talks, she officially launched SVNR . After years of representing other brands, Tung found herself with one foot on the other side of the industry with a jewelry label of her own.