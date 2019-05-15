Skip navigation!
The Best Jewelry For Your Wedding Day Crew
by
Emily Ruane
More from Jewelry
Work & Money
How I Made $250K To Pay For College (With A Little Help From Oprah)
Emma Johnson
May 15, 2019
Shopping
Show Your Love For Mom By Spelling It Out With Personalized Jewelry
Emily Ruane
May 8, 2019
Shopping
A “Mom” Necklace For Every Type Of Matriarch
Emily Ruane
May 8, 2019
Fashion
We Found A $15 Dupe For Meghan Markle’s “Mummy” Necklace
Meghan Markle just got arguably the best Mother's Day gift anyone could ask for: a brand new baby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their son (name
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
This Under-The-Radar Site Hits The Motherlode For Stylish, Afford...
We spend a lot of time wearing our online-shopping-blinders; repeat-visiting certain sites for designated purchases and rarely ever branching outside of
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Fashion
The Hidden Meaning Behind Sansa Stark's Necklace on
Game...
Any true Game of Thrones fan knows to fully understand the plot, you have to dive a little deeper than simply tuning in on Sunday nights. We're accustomed
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Scarlett Johansson And Brie Larson Wore Infinity Gauntlet...
Avengers: Endgame hits theaters soon, and Marvel fans everywhere are officially in freakout mode. Adding to the anticipation? Two of the movie’s stars
by
Mekita Rivas
Fashion
15 Engagement Rings For The Bride Who Likes To Keep Things Classic
No two brides are exactly alike. There are the Carolyn Bessette-Kennedys of the world, donning the most elegant of slip dresses for their walk down the
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
Put A Ring On It: Our Guide To Your First Big Jewelry Purchase
You probably clicked on this headline because you’re “looking.” Maybe you’re in a relationship that’s headed down the aisle and you're on the
by
Emily Ruane
Beauty
Why The Child Ear-Piercing Policy At Claire's Is Under Fire ...
There are thousands, perhaps millions, of people across North America whose ears are pierced because they sat in a chair at Claire’s, nervously clinging
by
Kathleen Newman-B...
Sex Toys
This Vibrator Was Designed To Make A Statement
“I like your ring!” “Thanks, it’s a vibrator!” That’s an exchange you might have while rocking the Palma, a new vibrator from Unbound
by
Erika W. Smith
Pop Culture
Rumors About Meghan Markle & The Queen's Jewels Have Everyon...
There’s a lot of royals-related drama going on this week. In the event that Instagram handle feuds and friendship falling-outs aren’t doing it for
by
Sara Hendricks
Fashion
8 Jewelry Trends That Will Be Big This Spring
Jewelry can sometimes feel like an afterthought. Whether a pearl necklace or a colorful bracelet, jewelry is usually the last item we add to our looks.
by
Michelle Li
The Sell Out
These Luxury-Made Sharply-Priced Gold Hoops Have Sold Out Three T...
You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling
by
Emily Ruane
Amazon
The Amazon Buys Trending On Instagram This Month
The start of a new season (hello, spring!) is the time of year that our shopping radars are on highest alert. We’re scanning our feeds, our favorite
by
Emily Ruane
Fashion
Hop Into Spring With A Fresh Collection Of Colorful Jewelry
According to the weatherman, the calendar, whoever invented daylight savings, and one very notorious groundhog, spring has officially sprung. But,
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Jewelry Worth Diving Under The Sea(shell) For
We could all use a little memento of the beach in our daily lives, if only to center us when the urban walls start closing in. And if a stringed necklace
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
J.Lo's 15 Carat Emerald Ring Is A Stunner — Here's 15 E...
It's happened at last — Jennifer Lopez (J.Lo to her closest friends) and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez are finally getting hitched. After two years, and many
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
R29 Readers' Favorite Sold-Out Ring Is Back With A Crowd-Ple...
You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling
by
Eliza Huber
Pop Culture
Jennifer Lawrence's Engagement Ring Just Mysteriously Double...
Jennifer Lawrence may have not spoken publicly about her engagement to gallery director Cooke Maroney, but she's still finding ways to keep us on our
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Fashion
Katy Perry's Flower Engagement Ring Is
So
Valentine...
If the news of Jennifer Lawrence's engagement (not to mention Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's secret wedding) wasn't enough for one helluva Valentine's
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Lady Gaga Slays In Celine, Shutting Down Grammys Red Carpet
It's Grammys time, y'all — the biggest night in music and, aside from the Met Ball and maybe the Oscars, the biggest night in fashion, too. A mutually
by
Landon Peoples
Shopping
Jennifer Lawrence Got A Simple Engagement Ring, So Now We Want Th...
When we heard rumors that Jennifer Lawrence, our favorite no bullshit celeb, got engaged to boyfriend, NYC art mogul Cooke Maroney, our first thought (of
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Looking To Buy Some Jewelry For Your S.O. This Valentine's D...
Finding that one perfect gift for your S.O. is notoriously tricky — mostly because the perfect gift is different for everyone. From making each other's
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Why Are So Many White Women Suddenly Wearing So Much Gold Jewelry?
There is a scene in Sex and the City I’ve been thinking about a lot lately. Miranda Hobbs, Carrie Bradshaw’s very dependable and sensible friend,
by
Channing Hargrove
Shopping
The Nostalgic Jewelry Of Our Childhoods Is Back In Time For Valen...
You’ve been through all of life's ups and downs together, have spent countless nights over countless bottles of Pinot catching up on on everything from
by
Bobby Schuessler
Fashion
Meghan Markle Is Back In Givenchy — & We Love It
Meghan Markle is continuing her love affair with wearing Givenchy. On Thursday, Markle visited the Association of Commonwealth Universities in London to
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
We Scoured Instagram & Found 10 Of 2019's Buzziest New Jewel...
Nowadays, the rule of thumb for jewelry is pretty clear: the more the merrier. We layer so many necklaces on top of each other that waking up without a
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Meghan Markle Wore Three Ethical Jewelry Brands (— & You Can Buy ...
Meghan Markle continues to make the most of her time in the royal spotlight. If she isn't breaking protocol, she's serving up maternity style we can't get
by
Channing Hargrove
Shopping
29 Sentimental Charm Necklaces You'll Never Take Off
During your youth, you probably shared an affinity for charm necklaces with your BFF. And while sentimental at the time, those candy store puzzle hearts
by
Bobby Schuessler
More Stories
