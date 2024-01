The necklace worn by Reneé Rapp in the 2024 edition of the movie mixes pearls and a gold charm, but that particular style is far from the only way to accessorize yourself to Plastic status. We've found wearable, modern iterations of the iconic bauble, from a fashion-forward initial necklace with a gold halo to an off-to-the-side style that makes the perfect subtle everyday piece. And, of course, we found a shiny crystal design that looks like the one Rachel McAdams wore in the 2004 film. Whether you're on the hunt for a personalized jewelry gift to match with your own clique or you want one to fashionably layer with your favorite heart-shaped necklace this Valentine's Day, we found the perfect initial necklaces for every look. Get in, loser; we're going shopping.