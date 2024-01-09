Channel The Plastics With This Nostalgic Mean Girls x American Eagle Collab

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
That's so fetch! Mean Girls is back (although, did it really ever leave?) with a new movie hitting theaters on Friday, January 12. And if you're as excited as we are to see the iconic storyline play out again, we think you'll love the new Mean Girls X American Eagle collaboration. The retailer, which I find synonymous with my teenage years, just dropped a nostalgic and totally "grool" 12-piece collection that celebrates the original 2004 film, the 2017 Broadway musical, and the new movie-musical hybrid.
American Eagle's Mean Girls Shop contains graphic T-shirts and sweatshirts (all under $80) that feature some of our favorite references to the original movie — think "That's so fetch," and "You go, Glen Coco!" You'll also find limited-edition denim pieces with pops of pink and Gretchen Wieners-approved argyle prints.
If you're looking to truly channel The Plastics with your own Mean Girls outfit, the shop also features curated American Eagle pieces for each friend (Cady and Janis included!) You'll see darker, moodier pieces for the newest version of Queen B Regina George (played by Reneé Rapp, who also played the insufferable character on Broadway). Or peruse Gretchen Wieners' virtual closet full of preppy-meets-edgy wardrobe staples as well as frilly clothing and accessories that represent the new Karen Smith.
Regardless of which Mean Girls character you want to channel, jump on this limited-edition collection before it sells out. Come on loser, we're going shopping!
Pretty In Pink
You didn't think this collection was going to be lacking in pink, did you? From baby pink to Barbie pink, these pieces are perfect for wearing on Wednesdays....or any day of the week. You can get cozy in an oversized hoodie with the movie's most famous quote or go for fitted tanks and crop tops. Because if you've been personally victimized by Regina George...there's a shirt for that. There's also a modern interpretation of the "a little bit dramatic" shirt Regina wore in the OG movie, and a tank top with "fetch" written on it (in place of two revealing cutouts, of course).
School Spirit
The Plastics only wear jeans on Fridays (and maybe that's why American Eagle didn't create a pair for this collection), but we can still enjoy this collab's denim pieces all week long. The argyle denim jacket and matching tote, the denim mini skirt with pink pocket stitching, and the North Shore High School baby tee make for a modern school uniform, but they're also great elevated basics for wearing out anywhere. (You can also find an AE x Mean Girls curvy-stretchy denim skirt, sans pink stitching).
Cozy & Quirky
I personally think oversized T-shirts, sweatshirts, and hoodies make for the best movie merch, so if you want to show off your love for Mean Girls, check these ones out. Find two cotton fleece sweatshirts with the cringey-turned-iconic tagline "That's so fetch." And don't think they forgot about our dear Damian: Pick from a zip-up hoodie that calls out the fan-favorite Glen Coco scene or a punky graphic tee that reads, "She doesn't even go here." Shut up! Shut up! We can't even control our excitement over these pieces or for the new movie.