Channel The Plastics With This Nostalgic Mean Girls x American Eagle Collab

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.That's so fetch! Mean Girls is back (although, did it really ever leave?) with a new movie hitting theaters on. And if you're as excited as we are to see the iconic storyline play out again, we think you'll love the new Mean Girls X American Eagle collaboration . The retailer, which I find synonymous with my teenage years, just dropped a nostalgic and totally "grool" 12-piece collection that celebrates the original 2004 film, the 2017 Broadway musical, and the new movie-musical hybrid.American Eagle's Mean Girls Shop contains graphic T-shirts and sweatshirts (all under $80) that feature some of our favorite references to the original movie — think "That's so fetch," and "You go, Glen Coco!" You'll also find limited-edition denim pieces with pops of pink and Gretchen Wieners-approved argyle prints.If you're looking to truly channel The Plastics with your own Mean Girls outfit, the shop also features curated American Eagle pieces for each friend ( Cady and Janis included!) You'll see darker, moodier pieces for the newest version of Queen B Regina George (played by Reneé Rapp , who also played the insufferable character on Broadway). Or peruse Gretchen Wieners ' virtual closet full of preppy-meets-edgy wardrobe staples as well as frilly clothing and accessories that represent the new Karen Smith Regardless of which Mean Girls character you want to channel, jump on this limited-edition collection before it sells out. Come on loser, we're going shopping!