Necklaces
Fashion
Meghan Markle Wore The Perfect Mother's Day Gift
by
Eliza Huber
Hop Into Spring With A Fresh Collection Of Colorful Jewelry
Eliza Huber
Mar 27, 2019
Fashion
Looking To Buy Some Jewelry For Your S.O. This Valentine's Day? Here's...
Eliza Huber
Feb 5, 2019
Shopping
29 Sentimental Charm Necklaces You'll Never Take Off
Bobby Schuessler
Jan 23, 2019
Fashion
Now You Can Shop New York’s Only Black Woman Diamond Dealer On HSN
The only Black woman to own and operate her own business in New York's diamond district is now selling her wares to the masses, thanks to the Home
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
17 Minimal Jewelry Pieces We’re Eyeing This Fall
There's a time and a place for maximalist jewelry. Take this past summer, for example, when beach-y shells and beaded fruit were strung around our every
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
The Jewelry Trends You're Going To Start Seeing Everywhere
There are two types of jewelry we avidly invest in: the symbolic, life-long pieces (like wedding bands or future family heirlooms) and the day-to-day
by
Ray Lowe
Shopping
7 Places To Stalk For The Best Vintage Jewelry
Save for trendy chokers and, well, anything spiked, jewelry doesn’t exactly go out of style in six-month cycles like the latest It bag or the season’s
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Shopping
The Best Gold Pendants On The Internet Right Now
The gold pendant necklace has been putting in work this year. We've seen them around the neck of every blogger's selfie on the 'gram. They've been paired
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
Affordable & Ethically Sourced Diamonds You Can Try Before You Buy
If walking through Manhattan’s diamond district gives you anxiety, or if you’re not based in New York City, two women are working to bring the fine
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
I Hate Chokers, But I Love These
There's something about chokers that just irk me. Maybe it's because the market has become so oversaturated with the trend, but I find all the velvets and
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
16 Reasons Why We're Newly Obsessed With Lockets
In our younger years, there used to be four definitive camps of "memorabilia" jewelry we had to have: matching BFF necklaces (often in the form of cheap
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
Is It Okay To Wear Religious Symbols For Fashion?
Though cross necklaces have been around since the Roman Empire was Christianized, recently, crucifixes have become popular tropes among jewelers like New
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
29 Delicate Necklaces Now That We Can Show Some Skin Again
In winter, jewelry is pretty much an afterthought. When piling on thick sweaters and chin-high turtlenecks, layering necklaces might not be top of mind.
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
Get Your Hands On The Necklaces That Sold Out In Just 12 Hours
You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
An Evolution Of The Female Rapper ‘Get Money’ Look
In 2015, hip hop artist Nas told The New York Times: “Your coming of age is about representing who you are, and hip-hop music contains a message — it
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Still Don't Get How To Layer Necklaces? Let's Discuss
There are some styling tips the fashion set just won't let go of, regardless of the trends and seasons that come to pass. They're the back-pocket tricks
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
Pasta Jewelry Is a Thing & It Might Be The Best Holiday Gift Ever
Mamma Mia, now that's a good pair of earrings! Just in time for the holidays, Alison Lou has launched a pasta themed jewelry line that's jumping to the
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
Adornia #MeToo Necklace Designer Shocked At Reaction
Update: Moran Amir, the designer behind Adornia tells Refinery29, “For me, it was very personal, as I was a victim of sexual abuse as a child. I made
by
Channing Hargrove
Shopping
5 Necklace Trends That'll Be Everywhere This Year
If you have one delicate, special necklace you wear every single day (even in the shower), you might not consider how many rotating, clear-cut trends the
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Trends
The Puka Shell Necklace Hath Returned To Wreak Havoc On Thy Neck
In a most unprecedented (and unexpected) comeback, we doth proclaim that the royal and ever-archetypal puka shell necklace hath returned. Yes, the one
by
Landon Peoples
Shopping
34 Chokers To Buy Now, Because The Trend Is Still Alive & Well
This article was originally published on May 31, 2016. When you start scrolling through Instagram and spotting the same throwback trend over and over, it
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
Could Selena Gomez Be Launching A Jewelry Line?
If you flipped out at the prospect of a Selena Gomez-designed Coach handbag (launch date still TBD), then brace yourselves for a potential, full-fledged
by
Ana Colon
Designers
This Unexpected Accessory Is Poised To Make A Comeback, According...
As far as accessories go, a pearl necklace is pretty much the farthest thing from trendy. It can be a cherished family heirloom, or a rite-of-passage gift
by
Ana Colon
Celebrity Style
The Emoji Necklace Lucy Hale Can't Stop Wearing
Chokers may have become the norm in terms of everyday jewelry. But, judging from recent sightings, Lucy Hale appears to be pretty committed to another
by
Ana Colon
Designers
An Update To The Puka Shell Necklace Is Here, Thanks To Prada
Remember when we told you puka shell necklaces were coming back to wreak havoc on the hairs of your neck and add some '90s nostalgia to your wardrobe,
by
Landon Peoples
Shopping
The Vagina Necklace That An Etsy Seller Can't Keep In Stock
Australian jeweler Emily Fitzgerald sells a range of crystals, stones, and other mystical adornments on her Etsy site, Mullummoonflowers. There's one
by
Ana Colon
Pop Culture
Drake Bought J.Lo A $100,000 Diamond Necklace — But I’m Still Not...
The jury is still out on whether or not Drake and Jennifer Lopez are really a couple. (I, personally, have plenty of thoughts, but I'll get to that in a
by
Arianna Davis
Celebrity Style
Kylie Jenner Got The Gift Of Bling For Christmas
A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Dec 24, 2016 at 9:40pm PST Kylie Jenner and Tyga's tradition of giving each other
by
Courtney E. Smith
Celebrity Style
That Time Blake Lively Basically Matched With Her Emoji Necklace
Many of our #OOTDs can be explained by our mood — whether it's a lazy day that translates into a sweatsuit, or a particularly nostalgic turn that has us
by
Ana Colon
Home
We Made Our Own Deodorant & Other Notes From 5 Days Of DIY-ing
DIY offers an alternative to our typical consumer culture, in which we rely on other people to fulfill our needs. It allows us to get scrappy, take things
by
Lucie Fink
